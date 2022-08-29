$99,988+ tax & licensing
204-452-8030
2022 Tesla Model Y
Long Range All Wheel Drive
Location
Winnipeg Jaguar
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
$99,988
- Listing ID: 9186037
- Stock #: F4MK1Y
- VIN: 7SAYGDEE4NF490125
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red Multi-Coat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 141 KM
Vehicle Description
The only one we are offering in Red! Loaded with winter driving comfort and all kinds of super cool gizmos in that 15 inch screen!
Please compare the price, this is an awesome opportunity. No waiting list! Base Autopilot and Rapid Charge Kit included.
We have a great selection of Tesla. And, a real luxury dealer specializing in the experience you want. Like new, no waiting.
We hear about long waits to order Tesla, but we have that taken care of. We have a great selection of the Y, and always access to more.
Features include:
* Upgraded 20 Inch Black Wheels
* 15 Inch Touch Screen full of cool things
* Heated Steering Wheel
* Base Autopilot
* Heated Front and Rear Seats
* Rapid Charge Kit
* Two Key Cards
Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle.
Dealer permit #0112
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
