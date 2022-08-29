$98,992+ tax & licensing
$98,992
+ taxes & licensing
Birchwood Hyundai
204-633-2420
2022 Tesla Model Y
Long Range AWD
Birchwood Hyundai
2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
204-633-2420
100KM
Used
- Stock #: F4U35W
- VIN: 7SAYGDEE3NF571388
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White Multi-Coat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 100 KM
Vehicle Description
Coming Soon !!!
2022 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD
Key Features
- Dual Motor All Wheel Drive
- Autopilot
Safety features
- Automatic Emergency Braking
- Forward Collision Warning
- Blind Spot Collision Warning
- Lane Departure Avoidance
And More!
Dealer permit #4423
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
3 Skid Plates
Axle Ratio: TBD
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Transmission: 1-Speed Automatic
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Dual Motor: Fr AC Induction/Rr AC Permanent Magnet
GVWR: 2,591kgs (5,712lbs)
Lithium Ion Traction Battery w/11.5 kW Onboard Charger, 10 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V and 81 kWh Capacity
Fog Lights
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black grille
Black door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Black fender flares
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Laminated Glass
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding
Fixed Laminated Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear View Camera
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Restricted Driving Mode
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Lane Keeping Assist
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Blind Spot
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Forward Collision Mitigation and Rear Collision Warning
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
tilt steering
Compass
rear window defogger
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Front Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Simulated Suede Door Trim Insert
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Systems Monitor
Tracker System
Mobile hotspot internet access
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Steering Wheel Controls
8-Way Passenger Seat
Smart Device Integration
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Fixed Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Digital Appearance
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum/Genuine Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Heated Leatherette Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
5 Seat Interior -inc: power adjustable heated front seats, heated rear seats and custom driver profiles, 2nd row w/adjustable seatbacks, fold-flat 2nd row for maximum cargo storage and electronic fold-flat releases in trunk
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Wood Trim Interior
Window grid antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Regular Amplifier
Real-Time Traffic Display
Anti-Starter
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver Side Airbag
Simulated woodgrain trim
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
electric drive
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
1 Spd Automatic Transmission
Wheels: 19" x 9.5" Gemini
Voltec (149 hp [111 kW.] motoring power
273 lb-ft [370 N-m] of torque
74 hp [55 kW.] generating power)
Lithium Ion Traction Battery w/11.5 kW Onboard Charger
10 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V and 75 kWh Capacity
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
