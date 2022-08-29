2022 Tesla Model Y

5 Seat Interior -inc: power adjustable heated front seats, heated rear seats and custom driver profiles, 2nd row w/adjustable seatbacks, fold-flat 2nd row for maximum cargo storage and electronic fold-flat releases in trunk
Automatic Transmission
Sunroof
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Memory Seats
Wood Trim Interior
Window grid antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Regular Amplifier
Real-Time Traffic Display
Anti-Starter
Power Folding Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
1 Spd Automatic Transmission
