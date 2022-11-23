$85,155+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-452-8030
2022 Tesla Model Y
Performance AWD FSD Capability
Location
Winnipeg Jaguar
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
204-452-8030
$85,155
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9427884
- Stock #: F4MN4N
- VIN: 7SAYGDEF9NF451832
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White Multi-Coat
- Interior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # F4MN4N
- Mileage 8,766 KM
Vehicle Description
Rate Drop Sale at 4.99% up to 36 months with zero down zero trade oac. See us for details!
This 2022 Tesla Model Y Performance AWD is powered by a Dual Electric Motor and 1-Speed Automatic Transmission.
It's equipped with features such as Panoramic Sunroof, 360 Camera, Power tailgate, Fog lights, Heated steering wheel, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Monitor, Heated synthetic eco-leather seats, Basic Autopilot, Navigation System and so much more!
SPECS:
Basic Autopilot
Performance Brakes
Black and White Premium Interior
Pearl White Multi-Coat (PPSW)
Premium Interior
21'' Uberturbine Wheels
Carbon Fiber Spoiler
Performance All-Wheel Drive
Performance Pedals
Five Seat Interior
Supercharger Network Access + Pay-as-you-go
WARRANTY
Basic Vehicle Limited Warranty
Expires June 2, 2026 or 80,000 total kilometers, whichever comes first
Battery Limited Warranty
Expires June 2, 2030 or 192,000 total kilometers, whichever comes first
Drive Unit Limited Warranty
Expires June 2, 2030 or 192,000 total kilometers, whichever comes first
Awards:
* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards
Primary photo is stock and may not represent the actual vehicle, however remaining pictures are.
Dealer permit #0112
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Winnipeg Jaguar
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.