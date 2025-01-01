Menu
2022 Toyota 4Runner

80,723 KM

$53,999

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Toyota 4Runner

4WD TRD Off Road | Lease Return | Panoramic View

12680643

2022 Toyota 4Runner

4WD TRD Off Road | Lease Return | Panoramic View

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

$53,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
80,723KM
VIN JTERU5JR8N6081657

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Midnight Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 80,723 KM

Vehicle Description

Locally Owned!
Experience the ultimate off-road adventure with this 2022 Toyota 4Runner TRD Off Road! This rugged SUV is ready to tackle any terrain while providing comfort and style.

- Powerful 4.0L 6-cylinder engine with 4WD capability
- Multi-Terrain Select and Crawl Control for enhanced off-road performance
- Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System (KDSS) for improved handling
- Panoramic View Monitor for 360-degree visibility
- Premium Audio system with 8" display and navigation
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility
- Advanced safety features including Pre-Collision System and Lane Departure Alert

Don't miss out on this locally-owned gem! Visit Birchwood Toyota today to experience the 4Runner's capabilities firsthand. Schedule a test drive, explore financing options, or contact our knowledgeable staff for any questions. Your next adventure awaits!
Experience is Everything at Birchwood Toyota! Our mission is to provide the most transparent and efficient sales process for our customers. We strive to provide the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program.

The Birchwood Toyota Trade-in Guarantee - We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours!


100% guaranteed approval for every qualifying year, make and model. Only the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for Birchwood Toyota Shield, which includes:

Guardian Protection:
- Cosmetic Wheel Protection
- Paintless Dent Repair
- Key/Remote Replacement

Dealer Permit #0025
Dealer permit #0025

Vehicle Features

Safety

Low Tire Pressure Warning
Lane Departure Alert (LDA) Lane Departure Warning
Pre-Collision System (pcs) and Rear Collision Warning
Collision Mitigation-Front

Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

