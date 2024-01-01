Menu
Account
Sign In
<strong>*** BLACK SAND PEARL TOYOTA COROLLA LE *** SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL *** 8.0 INCH TOUCH-SCREEN, WIRELESS CHARGER, 16 INCH ALLOY WHEELS *** </strong>Introducing the 2022 Toyota Corolla LE- where reliability meets innovation in a stylish, compact sedan. Designed for those who seek a blend of efficiency and sophistication, the Corolla LE stands out with its sleek, aerodynamic lines and modern aesthetics. Its refined exterior features a bold front grille and striking LED headlights that make a lasting impression! Under the hood, the Corolla LE is powered by an efficient yet responsive engine that ensures a smooth and enjoyable driving experience, whether youre navigating city streets or cruising on the highway. With impressive fuel economy, this sedan is perfect for daily commutes and long journeys alike. Step inside the thoughtfully designed cabin to discover a world of comfort and advanced technology with features such as a <strong>SUNROOF</strong>......<strong>HEATED SEATS</strong>......<strong>8.0 INCH TOUCH-SCREEN</strong>......Bluetooth Connectivity......USB A Media Input......AM/FM Radio......<strong>WIRELESS PHONE CHARGER</strong>......Reverse Camera......<strong>TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE 2.0 </strong>(Pre-Collision System w/ Pedestrian Detection......<strong>LANE DEPARTURE ALERT</strong>......Lane Steering Assist......Automatic High Beams......Road Sign Assist......Lane Tracing Assist......Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control......)......<strong>STAR SAFETY SYSTEM </strong>(Vehicle Dynamics Integrated Management......Vehicle Stability Control......<strong>TRACTION CONTROL</strong>......Anti-Lock Brake System......Electronic Brake-Force Distribution......Brake Assist......Smart Stop Technology......)......Electronic Parking Brake......Hill Start Assist Control......Lower Anchors and Tethers for Children......<strong>LED HEADLIGHTS</strong>......LED Daytime Running Lights......LED Taillights & Stop Lights......Black Front Grille w/ Sport Mesh Insert......<strong>1.8L I4 </strong>Engine......Automatic Transmission......<strong>16 INCH ALLOY WHEELS </strong>w/ <strong>SAILUN INSPIRE TIRES</strong>!!<br /><br />This vehicle comes with the original Owners Manual and only <strong>46,250 KILOMETERS</strong>!! Financing and Extended Warranty available!!<br /><br /><br />Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)<br /><br />In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-trucks-winnipeg/\>trucks</a>, used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-cars-winnipeg/\>SUVs</a>, used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-cars-winnipeg/\>Vans</a>, used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/new-used-rvs-winnipeg/\>RVs</a>, and used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-cars-winnipeg/\>Cars</a> in Winnipeg on our website: <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/\>WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM</a><br /><br />Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).<br /><br />Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

2022 Toyota Corolla

46,250 KM

Details Description Features

$28,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Toyota Corolla

LE - Sunroof, Heated Seats & Wheel!!

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Toyota Corolla

LE - Sunroof, Heated Seats & Wheel!!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

  1. 11479316
  2. 11479316
  3. 11479316
  4. 11479316
  5. 11479316
  6. 11479316
  7. 11479316
  8. 11479316
  9. 11479316
  10. 11479316
  11. 11479316
  12. 11479316
  13. 11479316
  14. 11479316
  15. 11479316
  16. 11479316
  17. 11479316
  18. 11479316
  19. 11479316
  20. 11479316
  21. 11479316
  22. 11479316
  23. 11479316
  24. 11479316
  25. 11479316
  26. 11479316
  27. 11479316
  28. 11479316
  29. 11479316
  30. 11479316
  31. 11479316
  32. 11479316
  33. 11479316
  34. 11479316
  35. 11479316
  36. 11479316
  37. 11479316
  38. 11479316
  39. 11479316
  40. 11479316
Contact Seller

$28,499

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
46,250KM
VIN 5YFBPMBE4NP347493

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Sand Pearl
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 10208WAV
  • Mileage 46,250 KM

Vehicle Description

*** BLACK SAND PEARL TOYOTA COROLLA LE *** SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL *** 8.0 INCH TOUCH-SCREEN, WIRELESS CHARGER, 16 INCH ALLOY WHEELS *** Introducing the 2022 Toyota Corolla LE- where reliability meets innovation in a stylish, compact sedan. Designed for those who seek a blend of efficiency and sophistication, the Corolla LE stands out with its sleek, aerodynamic lines and modern aesthetics. Its refined exterior features a bold front grille and striking LED headlights that make a lasting impression! Under the hood, the Corolla LE is powered by an efficient yet responsive engine that ensures a smooth and enjoyable driving experience, whether you're navigating city streets or cruising on the highway. With impressive fuel economy, this sedan is perfect for daily commutes and long journeys alike. Step inside the thoughtfully designed cabin to discover a world of comfort and advanced technology with features such as a SUNROOF......HEATED SEATS......8.0 INCH TOUCH-SCREEN......Bluetooth Connectivity......USB A Media Input......AM/FM Radio......WIRELESS PHONE CHARGER......Reverse Camera......TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE 2.0 (Pre-Collision System w/ Pedestrian Detection......LANE DEPARTURE ALERT......Lane Steering Assist......Automatic High Beams......Road Sign Assist......Lane Tracing Assist......Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control......)......STAR SAFETY SYSTEM (Vehicle Dynamics Integrated Management......Vehicle Stability Control......TRACTION CONTROL......Anti-Lock Brake System......Electronic Brake-Force Distribution......Brake Assist......Smart Stop Technology......)......Electronic Parking Brake......Hill Start Assist Control......Lower Anchors and Tethers for Children......LED HEADLIGHTS......LED Daytime Running Lights......LED Taillights & Stop Lights......Black Front Grille w/ Sport Mesh Insert......1.8L I4 Engine......Automatic Transmission......16 INCH ALLOY WHEELS w/ SAILUN INSPIRE TIRES!!

This vehicle comes with the original Owner's Manual and only 46,250 KILOMETERS!! Financing and Extended Warranty available!!


Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Show Sales & Finance

Used 2017 Ford Escape SE - Htd Seats, 4.2in Screen, Ford Sync!! for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2017 Ford Escape SE - Htd Seats, 4.2in Screen, Ford Sync!! 71,250 KM $17,999 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Kia Seltos EX AWD - Sunroof, Htd Seats & Wheel!! for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Kia Seltos EX AWD - Sunroof, Htd Seats & Wheel!! 72,500 KM $28,999 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty SRW LARIAT TREMOR Off-Road Pkg - LOADED !!! for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty SRW LARIAT TREMOR Off-Road Pkg - LOADED !!! 38,960 KM $94,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Show Sales & Finance

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

Call Dealer

204-560-XXXX

(click to show)

204-560-6292

Alternate Numbers
204-489-4494
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,499

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

Contact Seller
2022 Toyota Corolla