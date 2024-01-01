$28,499+ tax & licensing
2022 Toyota Corolla
LE - Sunroof, Heated Seats & Wheel!!
Location
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-560-6292
Used
46,250KM
VIN 5YFBPMBE4NP347493
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Sand Pearl
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 10208WAV
- Mileage 46,250 KM
Vehicle Description
*** BLACK SAND PEARL TOYOTA COROLLA LE *** SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL *** 8.0 INCH TOUCH-SCREEN, WIRELESS CHARGER, 16 INCH ALLOY WHEELS *** Introducing the 2022 Toyota Corolla LE- where reliability meets innovation in a stylish, compact sedan. Designed for those who seek a blend of efficiency and sophistication, the Corolla LE stands out with its sleek, aerodynamic lines and modern aesthetics. Its refined exterior features a bold front grille and striking LED headlights that make a lasting impression! Under the hood, the Corolla LE is powered by an efficient yet responsive engine that ensures a smooth and enjoyable driving experience, whether you're navigating city streets or cruising on the highway. With impressive fuel economy, this sedan is perfect for daily commutes and long journeys alike. Step inside the thoughtfully designed cabin to discover a world of comfort and advanced technology with features such as a SUNROOF......HEATED SEATS......8.0 INCH TOUCH-SCREEN......Bluetooth Connectivity......USB A Media Input......AM/FM Radio......WIRELESS PHONE CHARGER......Reverse Camera......TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE 2.0 (Pre-Collision System w/ Pedestrian Detection......LANE DEPARTURE ALERT......Lane Steering Assist......Automatic High Beams......Road Sign Assist......Lane Tracing Assist......Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control......)......STAR SAFETY SYSTEM (Vehicle Dynamics Integrated Management......Vehicle Stability Control......TRACTION CONTROL......Anti-Lock Brake System......Electronic Brake-Force Distribution......Brake Assist......Smart Stop Technology......)......Electronic Parking Brake......Hill Start Assist Control......Lower Anchors and Tethers for Children......LED HEADLIGHTS......LED Daytime Running Lights......LED Taillights & Stop Lights......Black Front Grille w/ Sport Mesh Insert......1.8L I4 Engine......Automatic Transmission......16 INCH ALLOY WHEELS w/ SAILUN INSPIRE TIRES!!
This vehicle comes with the original Owner's Manual and only 46,250 KILOMETERS!! Financing and Extended Warranty available!!
Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist
