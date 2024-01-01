$28,499+ tax & licensing
2022 Toyota Corolla
Hatchback SE Local Vehicle | Low Kilometers | Rare Hatch !
2022 Toyota Corolla
Hatchback SE Local Vehicle | Low Kilometers | Rare Hatch !
Location
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-661-9555
$28,499
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # F5NW2G
- Mileage 38,155 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Kilometers!
Local Car!
SE Package
- Blind Spot Monitor with RCTA
- Anti-Theft Alarm System
- 16" Alloy Wheels
- Heated Front Seats
- Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Key Features
- Apple CarPlay
- Automatic Climate Control
- Push Button Start
- Backup Camera
- Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
- Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist and Road Edge Detection
- Lane Tracing Assist
- Auto High Beam
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!
When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.
Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!
Dealer permit #4454
Dealer permit #4454
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Interior
Safety
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Birchwood Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Birchwood Ford
Birchwood Ford
Call Dealer
204-661-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
204-661-9555