Dealer permit #0025

2022 Toyota Corolla

37,221 KM

$28,000

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Toyota Corolla

SE

12948032

2022 Toyota Corolla

SE

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

$28,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
37,221KM
VIN 5YFB4MBE4NP138361

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ruby Flare Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 37,221 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Automatic Air Conditioning
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Distance Pacing

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Lane Departure Alert (lda) w/Steering Assist Lane Departure Warning
Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) Blind Spot
Pre-Collision System (PCS) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Exterior

Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Additional Features

ABS and Driveline Traction Control
8" Touch Screen
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Electric Parking Brake
Radio: Audio System -inc: 6 speakers
Apple Carplay and Android Auto compatibility and USB audio input

Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

$28,000

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

2022 Toyota Corolla