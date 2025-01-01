$28,000+ taxes & licensing
2022 Toyota Corolla
SE
2022 Toyota Corolla
SE
Location
Birchwood Toyota
70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
204-889-3700
$28,000
+ taxes & licensing
Used
37,221KM
VIN 5YFB4MBE4NP138361
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ruby Flare Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 37,221 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer permit #0025
Vehicle Features
Interior
Immobilizer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Automatic Air Conditioning
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Distance Pacing
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Lane Departure Alert (lda) w/Steering Assist Lane Departure Warning
Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) Blind Spot
Pre-Collision System (PCS) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Mechanical
Front-wheel drive
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Exterior
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Additional Features
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
8" Touch Screen
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Electric Parking Brake
Radio: Audio System -inc: 6 speakers
Apple Carplay and Android Auto compatibility and USB audio input
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Birchwood Toyota
2024 Toyota RAV4 XLE 14,400 KM $42,999 + tax & lic
2022 Toyota C-HR XLE Premium 28,071 KM $30,528 + tax & lic
2023 Toyota Tacoma 4x4 Double Cab Auto TRD SPORT 11,547 KM $54,888 + tax & lic
$28,000
+ taxes & licensing>
