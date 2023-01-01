Menu
2022 Toyota Corolla Cross

27,742 KM

Details

$39,000

+ tax & licensing
Ride Time

204-272-6161

2022 Toyota Corolla Cross

LE

2022 Toyota Corolla Cross

LE

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

27,742KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10323108
  • Stock #: 23354
  • VIN: 7MUBAABG5NV023578

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White[Wind Chill Pearl]
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 27,742 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

