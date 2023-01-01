Menu
2022 Toyota Highlander

55,000 KM

Details Description Features

$58,245

+ tax & licensing
$58,245

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia on Regent

204-667-9993

2022 Toyota Highlander

2022 Toyota Highlander

Platinum

2022 Toyota Highlander

Platinum

Location

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-667-9993

$58,245

+ taxes & licensing

55,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10441938
  • Stock #: F58WM6
  • VIN: 5TDFZRBH1NS204236

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Wind Chill Pearl
  • Interior Colour Interior
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # F58WM6
  • Mileage 55,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Why buy from Birchwood Kia Regent? All our pre-owned vehicles come with:

Free CARFAX history report
A fresh oil change, cleaning, and full tank of fuel on delivery
Birchwood Certified Inspection
Service records if available

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make, and model.

Call us at 204-667-9993 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Come see us at Birchwood Kia Regent and find out why we're the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba!

Dealer permit #4176
Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Hill Descent Control
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
150 amp alternator
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Battery w/Run Down Protection
68 L Fuel Tank
Axle Ratio: 3.003
GVWR: 2,690 kgs (5,930 lbs)
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 3.5L V6 Dual VVT-i
690.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Exterior

Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Laminated Glass
Roof Rack Rails Only
Black Wheel Well Trim
Tires: P235/55R20
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) Blind Spot
(ICS) Intelligent Clearance Sonar Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Evasion Assist
Pre-Collision System (PCS) w/Intersection Support
Lane Tracing Assist (LTA)

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Distance Pacing
Passenger Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Safety Connect w/1 year trial Tracker System
Interior Trim -inc: Leatherette/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Convenience

Clock

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
11 Speakers
1200w Regular Amplifier
JBL Clari-Fi Audio System
Radio: Premium Audio w/Remote -inc: SiriusXM satellite radio, Apple CarPlay compatibility, Android Auto compatibility, Safety Connect (1 year trial), Siri Eyes-Free, Service Connect (up to 8 year trial), Remote Connect (1 year trial), 8" touch screen, ...

Additional Features

8" Touch Screen
Embedded Navigation
4 USB CHARGING PORTS
DRIVER EASY SPEAK
Birchwood Kia on Regent

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

