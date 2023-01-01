2022 Toyota Highlander

$58,245 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10441938

10441938 Stock #: F58WM6

F58WM6 VIN: 5TDFZRBH1NS204236

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Wind Chill Pearl

Interior Colour Interior

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # F58WM6

Mileage 55,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Hill Descent Control Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs 150 amp alternator Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Battery w/Run Down Protection 68 L Fuel Tank Axle Ratio: 3.003 GVWR: 2,690 kgs (5,930 lbs) Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Engine: 3.5L V6 Dual VVT-i 690.0 Kgs Maximum Payload Exterior Fog Lights DEEP TINTED GLASS SPLASH GUARDS Body-coloured door handles Front fog lamps CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Black grille w/chrome surround LED brakelights Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Chrome Side Windows Trim Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Laminated Glass Roof Rack Rails Only Black Wheel Well Trim Tires: P235/55R20 Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Safety Brake Assist Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) Blind Spot (ICS) Intelligent Clearance Sonar Front And Rear Parking Sensors Collision Mitigation-Front Collision Mitigation-Rear Driver Monitoring-Alert Evasion Assist Pre-Collision System (PCS) w/Intersection Support Lane Tracing Assist (LTA) Interior Immobilizer Driver Information Centre PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Distance Pacing Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Passenger Seat Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Safety Connect w/1 year trial Tracker System Interior Trim -inc: Leatherette/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Convenience Clock Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna Streaming Audio Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System 11 Speakers 1200w Regular Amplifier JBL Clari-Fi Audio System Radio: Premium Audio w/Remote -inc: SiriusXM satellite radio, Apple CarPlay compatibility, Android Auto compatibility, Safety Connect (1 year trial), Siri Eyes-Free, Service Connect (up to 8 year trial), Remote Connect (1 year trial), 8" touch screen, ... 