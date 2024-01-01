$42,999+ tax & licensing
2022 Toyota Highlander
LE AWD - Htd Seats, 8in Screen, Safety Sense 2.5+
2022 Toyota Highlander
LE AWD - Htd Seats, 8in Screen, Safety Sense 2.5+
Location
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-560-6292
$42,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
57,750KM
VIN 5TDBZRBH3NS180679
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Gray Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 10308WAV
- Mileage 57,750 KM
Vehicle Description
*** MAGNETIC GRAY METALLIC TOYOTA HIGHLANDER LE AWD *** HEATED SEATS, 8.0 INCH TOUCH-SCREEN, SIRIUSXM *** TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE 2.5+, 8-PASSENGER SEATING, 18 INCH ALLOY WHEELS!! *** Introducing the 2022 Toyota Highlander LE AWD- the ultimate family SUV that blends rugged capability with refined luxury! Crafted for those who demand versatility and style, this all-wheel-drive powerhouse is ready to tackle any journey, whether it's a cross-country adventure or a trip around town. The 2022 Highlander LE AWD boasts a bold and sophisticated exterior with its striking front grille, sleek lines, and distinctive LED headlights. Its commanding presence on the road is matched by its advanced all-wheel-drive system, ensuring exceptional traction and control in any weather or terrain. Step inside the Highlander LE, and you'll be greeted by a spacious and thoughtfully designed cabin that comfortably seats up to eight passengers and features such as HEATED SEATS......8.0 Inch Touchscreen......Six Speakers......USB Media Input......BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY......SIRIUSXM......AM/FM Radio......Steering Wheel w/ Media & Cruise Control......Reverse Camera w/ Projected Path......TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE 2.5+ (Pre-Collision System w/ Pedestrian (Daytime & Low-Light)......Daytime Bicycle Detection......LANE DEPARTURE ALERT......LANE KEEPING ASSIST......Emergency Steering Assist......Automatic High Beams......Lane Tracing Assist......Dynamic RADAR CRUISE CONTROL......Road Sign Assist......)......STAR SAFETY SYSTEM (Enhanced Vehicle Stability Control......Traction Control......Anti-Lock Brake System......Electronic Brake-Force Distribution......Brake Assist......Smart Stop Technology......)......TRI-CLIMATE ZONE......Lower Anchors and Tethers for Children......Rear Seat Reminder......DRIVE MODE SELECTOR (Eco, Normal & Sport)......Hill Start Assist......3.5L V6 Engine......Automatic Transmission......18 INCH ALLOY WHEELS w/ ANTARES MAJORIS R1 TIRES!!
This vehicle comes with the original Owner's Manual and only 57,750 KILOMETERS!! Financing and Extended Warranty available!!
Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
Call Dealer
204-560-XXXX(click to show)
204-560-6292
Alternate Numbers204-489-4494
$42,999
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Show Sales & Finance
204-560-6292
2022 Toyota Highlander