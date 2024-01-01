$48,888+ tax & licensing
2022 Toyota Highlander
XLE
Location
Birchwood Toyota
70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
204-889-3700
$48,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
21,587KM
VIN 5TDGZRBH7NS565118
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Wind Chill Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 21,587 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer permit #0025
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Hill Descent Control
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
150 amp alternator
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Battery w/Run Down Protection
68 L Fuel Tank
Axle Ratio: 3.003
GVWR: 2,690 kgs (5,930 lbs)
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 3.5L V6 Dual VVT-i
715.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Exterior
Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Roof Rack Rails Only
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Grille w/Metal-Look Surround
Tires: P235/65R18
Wheels: Unique 18" Alloy
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Safety
Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Evasion Assist
Pre-Collision System (PCS) w/Intersection Support and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Lane Change Assist (LCA)/Lane Tracing Assist (LTA)
Interior
Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor, 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Passenger Seat
ADAPTIVE
SofTex Leatherette Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Safety Connect w/1 year trial Tracker System
Heated Front Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable passenger seat
Heated SofTex Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Interior Trim -inc: Leatherette/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Convenience
Clock
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Radio: Audio Plus w/Remote -inc: SiriusXM satellite radio, Apple CarPlay compatibility, Android Auto compatibility, Safety Connect (1 year trial), Siri Eyes-Free, Service Connect (up to 8 year trial), Remote Connect (1 year trial), 8" touch screen, 6 s...
Additional Features
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Manual Fold Into Floor
Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Curtain 1st
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front
8" Touch Screen
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Manual Recline
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Siri Eyes-Free
Highlander XLE Grade
Radio: Audio Plus w/Remote -inc: SiriusXM satellite radio
6 speakers and 4 USB charging ports
Apple CarPlay compatibility
Android Auto compatibility
Safety Connect (1 year trial)
Remote Connect (1 year trial)
Service Connect (up to 8 year trial)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2022 Toyota Highlander