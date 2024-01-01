$57,999+ tax & licensing
2022 Toyota Highlander
Platinum AWD - FULLY LOADED TOP TRIM!!
Location
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-560-6292
$57,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Wind Chill Pearl
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 47,500 KM
Vehicle Description
In a crowded market of midsize SUVs, the 2022 Toyota Highlander Platinum emerges as a top contender for those seeking an exceptional blend of luxury, capability, and innovation. This model doesn't just offer a ride, it offers an experience. With its striking design, refined interior, and a wealth of advanced features, the Highlander Platinum stands as a testament to Toyota's commitment to creating vehicles that elevate everyday driving. From its powerful V6 engine to its state-of-the-art safety systems, every aspect of the Highlander Platinum is designed to enhance your journey, whether you're navigating busy city streets or exploring off the beaten path. Its spacious and versatile interior ensures that you and your passengers will travel in comfort, while its advanced technology keeps you connected and entertained on the go.
FEATURES OF THE 2022 TOYOTA HIGHLANDER PLATINUM AWD
- Sunroof
- Leather Interior
- 7-Passenger Seating
CONVENIENCE
- Heated Seats
- Ventilated Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Dual-Climate Control
- Head-Up Display
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Power Liftgate
- Power Driver & Passenger Seat
- Garage Door Transmitter
SAFETY FEATURES
- Surround View Camera
- Pedestrian Detection
- Pre-Collision Warning
- Lane Departure Alert
- Lane Keep Assist
- Steering Assist
- Hill Start Assist
- Active Torque Vectoring
- Electronic Parking Brake
- Parking Distance Sensor
- Hill Descent Control
TECHNOLOGY
- 12.3-Inch Touch-Screen
- Apple Carplay
- Android Auto
- SiriusXM
- Navigation
- Bluetooth
- USB Ports
- 11-Speaker
PERFORMANCE
- 3.5L V6 Engine
- Automatic Transmission
Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
