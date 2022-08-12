2022 Toyota Highlander

Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Distance Pacing
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor, 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
SofTex Leatherette Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Safety Connect w/1 year trial Tracker System
Heated Front Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable passenger seat
Heated SofTex Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear View Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Evasion Assist
Pre-Collision System (PCS) w/Intersection Support and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Lane Tracing Assist (LTA)
Power Mirrors
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Radio: Audio Plus w/Remote -inc: SiriusXM satellite radio, Apple CarPlay compatibility, Android Auto compatibility, Safety Connect (1 year trial), Siri Eyes-Free, Service Connect (up to 8 year trial), Remote Connect (1 year trial), 8" touch screen, 6 s...
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
3RD ROW SEATING
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Telematics
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
8" Touch Screen
Siri Eyes-Free
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Highlander XLE Grade
