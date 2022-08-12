Menu
2022 Toyota Highlander

1,168 KM

Details Description Features

$52,900

+ tax & licensing
$52,900

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

2022 Toyota Highlander

2022 Toyota Highlander

XLE

2022 Toyota Highlander

XLE

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

  1. 8978392
  2. 8978392
  3. 8978392
$52,900

+ taxes & licensing

1,168KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8978392
  • Stock #: F4PC5T
  • VIN: 5TDGZRBH0NS226491

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # F4PC5T
  • Mileage 1,168 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

GLASS ARMOUR PROTECTIVE WINDSHIELD COATING
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS
Dealer permit #0025

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
150 amp alternator
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Battery w/Run Down Protection
68 L Fuel Tank
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Axle Ratio: 3.003
GVWR: 2,690 kgs (5,930 lbs)
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 3.5L V6 Dual VVT-i
715.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Fog Lights
Spoiler
tinted windows
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Auto On/Off Headlamps
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Temporary spare tire
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Roof Rack Rails Only
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Grille w/Metal-Look Surround
Tires: P235/65R18
Wheels: Unique 18" Alloy
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Security System
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
tilt steering
remote start
rear window defogger
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Cargo shade
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Distance Pacing
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor, 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
SofTex Leatherette Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Safety Connect w/1 year trial Tracker System
Heated Front Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable passenger seat
Heated SofTex Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear View Camera
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Evasion Assist
Pre-Collision System (PCS) w/Intersection Support and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Lane Tracing Assist (LTA)
Power Mirrors
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Radio: Audio Plus w/Remote -inc: SiriusXM satellite radio, Apple CarPlay compatibility, Android Auto compatibility, Safety Connect (1 year trial), Siri Eyes-Free, Service Connect (up to 8 year trial), Remote Connect (1 year trial), 8" touch screen, 6 s...
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
3RD ROW SEATING
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Telematics
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
8" Touch Screen
Siri Eyes-Free
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Highlander XLE Grade
Radio: Audio Plus w/Remote -inc: SiriusXM satellite radio
Apple CarPlay compatibility
Android Auto compatibility
Safety Connect (1 year trial)
Remote Connect (1 year trial)
Service Connect (up to 8 year trial)
6 spea

Email Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

