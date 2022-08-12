2022 Toyota Highlander

$52,900 + taxes & licensing 1 , 1 6 8 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8978392

8978392 Stock #: F4PC5T

F4PC5T VIN: 5TDGZRBH0NS226491

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Metallic

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # F4PC5T

Mileage 1,168 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering All Wheel Drive Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs 150 amp alternator Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Battery w/Run Down Protection 68 L Fuel Tank Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs Axle Ratio: 3.003 GVWR: 2,690 kgs (5,930 lbs) Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Engine: 3.5L V6 Dual VVT-i 715.0 Kgs Maximum Payload Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler tinted windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Auto On/Off Headlamps SPLASH GUARDS Body-coloured door handles Temporary spare tire CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Chrome Side Windows Trim Roof Rack Rails Only Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Black Wheel Well Trim Black Grille w/Metal-Look Surround Tires: P235/65R18 Wheels: Unique 18" Alloy Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Interior Security System Cruise Control Immobilizer tilt steering remote start rear window defogger Steering Wheel Audio Controls HEATED FRONT SEATS Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Cargo shade Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights 3 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Distance Pacing Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor, 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Passenger Seat SofTex Leatherette Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Safety Connect w/1 year trial Tracker System Heated Front Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable passenger seat Heated SofTex Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Safety Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Rear View Camera Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) Blind Spot Collision Mitigation-Front Driver Monitoring-Alert Evasion Assist Pre-Collision System (PCS) w/Intersection Support and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) Lane Tracing Assist (LTA) Power Options Power Mirrors Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna Streaming Audio Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System Radio: Audio Plus w/Remote -inc: SiriusXM satellite radio, Apple CarPlay compatibility, Android Auto compatibility, Safety Connect (1 year trial), Siri Eyes-Free, Service Connect (up to 8 year trial), Remote Connect (1 year trial), 8" touch screen, 6 s... Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Seating 3RD ROW SEATING Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Anti-Starter Telematics Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror 8" Touch Screen Siri Eyes-Free All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Audio Aux Input Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat Highlander XLE Grade Radio: Audio Plus w/Remote -inc: SiriusXM satellite radio Apple CarPlay compatibility Android Auto compatibility Safety Connect (1 year trial) Remote Connect (1 year trial) Service Connect (up to 8 year trial) 6 spea

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.