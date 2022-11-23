$44,800+ tax & licensing
Auto Show Sales & Finance
204-560-6292
2022 Toyota Prius
AWD-e Hybrid.... WOW AS NEW! Warranty Included!!
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-560-6292
12,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9432546
- Stock #: SCV8145
- VIN: JTDL9MFU8N3037162
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 12,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2022 Toyota Prius AWD comes with all original Books & Manuals, Two Sets of Keys & Fobs, balance of 160,000KM TOYOTA HYBRID WARRANTY, and fitted all-weather rubber mats. Only 12,000 kilometers, and now sale priced at just $44,800 with Financing and Extended Warranty available!!
Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
