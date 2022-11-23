Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Toyota Prius

12,000 KM

Details Description

$44,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$44,800

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

Contact Seller
2022 Toyota Prius

2022 Toyota Prius

AWD-e Hybrid.... WOW AS NEW! Warranty Included!!

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Toyota Prius

AWD-e Hybrid.... WOW AS NEW! Warranty Included!!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

  1. 9432546
  2. 9432546
  3. 9432546
  4. 9432546
  5. 9432546
  6. 9432546
  7. 9432546
  8. 9432546
  9. 9432546
  10. 9432546
  11. 9432546
  12. 9432546
  13. 9432546
  14. 9432546
  15. 9432546
  16. 9432546
  17. 9432546
  18. 9432546
  19. 9432546
  20. 9432546
  21. 9432546
  22. 9432546
  23. 9432546
  24. 9432546
  25. 9432546
  26. 9432546
  27. 9432546
  28. 9432546
  29. 9432546
  30. 9432546
  31. 9432546
  32. 9432546
  33. 9432546
  34. 9432546
  35. 9432546
  36. 9432546
  37. 9432546
  38. 9432546
  39. 9432546
  40. 9432546
  41. 9432546
Contact Seller

$44,800

+ taxes & licensing

12,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9432546
  • Stock #: SCV8145
  • VIN: JTDL9MFU8N3037162

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 12,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** 50 MPG FUEL SIPPING HYBRID! *** ALL WHEEL DRIVE + HEATED SEATS + REMOTE START!! *** 160,000 KM TOYOTA HYBRID WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! *** Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they'll be coming soon!!

This 2022 Toyota Prius AWD comes with all original Books & Manuals, Two Sets of Keys & Fobs, balance of 160,000KM TOYOTA HYBRID WARRANTY, and fitted all-weather rubber mats. Only 12,000 kilometers, and now sale priced at just $44,800 with Financing and Extended Warranty available!!


Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Show Sales & Finance

2021 Porsche Cayenne...
 16,000 KM
$129,800 + tax & lic
2022 Toyota Prius AW...
 12,000 KM
$44,800 + tax & lic
2019 Ford F-250 Supe...
 117,000 KM
$63,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

Call Dealer

204-560-XXXX

(click to show)

204-560-6292

Alternate Numbers
204-489-4494
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory