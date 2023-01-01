2022 Toyota RAV4

$42,640 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 , 7 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10003127

10003127 Stock #: 7566

7566 VIN: 2T3B1RFV0NC300557

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 7566

Mileage 7,700 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.