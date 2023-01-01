2022 Toyota RAV4

$53,900 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 , 7 0 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 10463574

10463574 Stock #: F595MV

F595MV VIN: 2T34WRFV5NW146906

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Cavalry Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F595MV

Mileage 12,708 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Sport tuned suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electronic Transfer Case Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Hybrid Electric Motor 57 L Fuel Tank Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler Lithium Ion Traction Battery Axle Ratio: TBD Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Engine: 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC -inc: dual Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence (VVT-i) and hybrid synergy drive Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel GVWR: 2,232 kgs (4,920 lbs) 542.0 Kgs Maximum Payload Safety Brake Assist Back-Up Camera Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Blind Spot Monitor w/Lane Change Assist Blind Spot Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) 2.0 and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) Safety Connect (Connected Services by Toyota) Emergency Sos Collision Mitigation-Front Lane Tracing Assist (LTA) Interior Immobilizer Driver Information Centre Locking glove box Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats 2 12V DC Power Outlets Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel 4-Way Passenger Seat Vinyl Door Trim Insert Seats w/Cloth Back Material Mobile hotspot internet access 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Distance Pacing Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Leather/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver w/lumbar support and manual adjustable passenger seats adjustments Convenience Clock Exterior DEEP TINTED GLASS SPLASH GUARDS Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Black grille w/body-colour surround Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Roof Rack Rails Only Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Black Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Tires: 225/60R18 Wheels: 18" Black Alloy Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan Streaming Audio Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation Radio: Audio -inc: Android Auto compatibility, 7" touch screen, 6 speakers and Apple CarPlay compatibility Additional Features Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Speed Compensated Volume Control Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation 7" Touch Screen Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Front Vented Discs Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS RAV4 Hybrid SE Grade Radio: Audio -inc: Android Auto compatibility 6 speakers and Apple CarPlay compatibility

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.