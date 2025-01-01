$35,999+ tax & licensing
2022 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid LE
2022 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid LE
Location
Amerikal Auto
3370 Wilkes Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A8
204-990-5659
$35,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 111,000 KM
Vehicle Description
AMERIKAL AUTO 3160 WILKES AVENUE, WINNIPEG MANITOBA.
ALL PREMIUM PRE-OWNED VEHICLES.
PLEASE CALL THE NUMBER OR TEXT 2049905659 PRIOR TO COMING IN.
TWO SETS OF TIRES. WINTER TIRES AND ALL SEASON TIRES!
ACCIDENT FREE. ONE OWNER. LOCAL MANITOBA VEHICLE!
2022 TOYOTA RAV4 LE HYBRID AWD 2.5L 4 CYLINDER 5 passenger with 111,000kms, automatic transmission, keyless entry, HEATED CLOTH seating FRONT AND BACK, REAR VIEW CAMERA, APPLE CAR PLAY, IN LANE ASSIST, ACTIVE CRUISE, traction control, cruise control, power locks, power steering, power windows, BIG TOUCH SCREEN, GPS/NAVIGATION SYSTEM,AM/FM/CD/MP3/AUX/USB/BLUETOOTH player, CLEAN TITLE, COMES SAFETIED, AND WILL BE READY TO GO and much more! We at AMERIKAL AUTO are professional, and we offer a no-pressure, hassle-free, and family-oriented environment. We are here to help you. Bank Financing Available! The price you see is the price you pay! Only $35,999 + taxes. Dealers permit #4780.
Every vehicle we have comes with a Manitoba Certified Safety Inspection and a carproof/carfax history report.
204-990-5659