Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Toyota Tacoma

23,000 KM

Details Description

$55,600

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$55,600

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

Contact Seller
2022 Toyota Tacoma

2022 Toyota Tacoma

Lifted TRD Sport - Nav, Htd Lthr, Sunroof, 33-In Tires!

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Toyota Tacoma

Lifted TRD Sport - Nav, Htd Lthr, Sunroof, 33-In Tires!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

  1. 9899264
  2. 9899264
  3. 9899264
  4. 9899264
  5. 9899264
  6. 9899264
  7. 9899264
  8. 9899264
  9. 9899264
  10. 9899264
  11. 9899264
  12. 9899264
  13. 9899264
  14. 9899264
  15. 9899264
  16. 9899264
  17. 9899264
  18. 9899264
  19. 9899264
  20. 9899264
  21. 9899264
  22. 9899264
  23. 9899264
  24. 9899264
  25. 9899264
  26. 9899264
  27. 9899264
  28. 9899264
  29. 9899264
  30. 9899264
  31. 9899264
  32. 9899264
  33. 9899264
  34. 9899264
  35. 9899264
  36. 9899264
  37. 9899264
  38. 9899264
  39. 9899264
  40. 9899264
Contact Seller

$55,600

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
23,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9899264
  • Stock #: GT8448
  • VIN: 3TYDZ5BN6NT006293

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Midnight Black Metallic
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # GT8448
  • Mileage 23,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** LIFTED ON 33'S... FULL 3M PPF PROTECTION, ROOF RACK, HARD TONNEAU! *** BEAUTIFULLY OPTIONED TACOMA TRD SPORT!! *** NAVIGATION + HEATED LEATHER + SUNROOF!!! *** Like new... only better!! Fully loaded TRD Sport package w/ thousands more invested into upgrades. Factory Toyota warranty included! Front end 3M clear paint protection film......Colour-matched fender flares, bumpers, grille......TRD Hood Scoop......Aftermarket lift......Folding Hard Tonneau Cover......Roof Rack......Power Sliding Rear Window......Deep Tinted Windows......33-Inch Destination M/T2 Tires......Leather Interior......Heated Seats......Navigation Package......Power Sunroof......Wireless Phone Charging......Adaptive Cruise Control......Apple Carplay & Android Auto......Rear View Camera......Power Adjustable Seat w/ Lumbar Support......Automatic High Beams......Heated Mirrors......6.1 Foot Long Box......and Toyota Alloy Wheels!

This beautiful lifted Tacoma TRD Sport comes with all original books and manuals, two sets of keys and fobs, balance of factory 5YR TOYOTA WARRANTY, and both custom fitted cloth and all weather mats. ONLY 23,000KM! Now priced to sell at just $55,600 with dealer arranged financing and extended warranty options available.


Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Show Sales & Finance

2020 RAM 2500 Big Ho...
 13,000 KM
$54,800 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota RAV4 XLE...
 38,000 KM
$40,800 + tax & lic
2019 Wildwood by For...
 0 KM
$31,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Show Sales & Finance

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

Call Dealer

204-560-XXXX

(click to show)

204-560-6292

Alternate Numbers
204-489-4494
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory