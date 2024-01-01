Menu
Experience is Everything at Birchwood Toyota! Our mission is to provide the most transparent and efficient sales process for our customers. We strive to provide the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program. The Birchwood Toyota Trade-in Guarantee - We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours! 100% guaranteed approval for every qualifying year, make and model. Only the Best Rates and Terms available. This vehicle qualifies for Birchwood Toyota Shield, which includes: Guardian Protection: - Cosmetic Wheel Protection - Paintless Dent Repair - Key/Remote Replacement Dealer Permit #0025

2022 Toyota Tundra

83,390 KM

$59,997

+ tax & licensing
2022 Toyota Tundra

Platinum

12002470

2022 Toyota Tundra

Platinum

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

$59,997

+ taxes & licensing

Used
83,390KM
VIN 5TFNA5DB7NX002659

  • Exterior Colour Midnight Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 83,390 KM

Experience is Everything at Birchwood Toyota! Our mission is to provide the most transparent and efficient sales process for our customers. We strive to provide the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program.

The Birchwood Toyota Trade-in Guarantee - We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours!


100% guaranteed approval for every qualifying year, make and model. Only the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for Birchwood Toyota Shield, which includes:

Guardian Protection:
- Cosmetic Wheel Protection
- Paintless Dent Repair
- Key/Remote Replacement

Dealer Permit #0025
Dealer permit #0025

Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
PERIMETER ALARM
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats
ADAPTIVE
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Fold-Up Cushion Ventilated and Rear Seat

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) Blind Spot
Pre-Collision System (PCS) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Aerial View Camera System
Tire Pressure Monitor System (TPMS) Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Intuitive Parking Assist with Auto Braking Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Panoramic View Monitor Back-Up Camera
Lane Change Assist (LCA)/Lane Tracing Assist (LTA)

Clock

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Front fog lamps
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Wheels: 20" Alloy
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Tires: P265/60R20

Bluetooth Capability
HD Radio
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch
Engine: 3.5L Twin Turbo V6 Intercooled -inc: stop and start engine system and active noise control

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control
Convex Spotter
Voice Activation and Radio Data System
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
12 Speaker JBL Audio System
Black Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Intelligent Assistant
Wireless Android Auto Compatibility
Wireless Apple CarPlay Compatibility
SiriusXM Audio
Radio: Audio -inc: 14" Toyota multimedia w/Service Connect (up to 5-year trial)
Safety Connect (3-year trial)
Remote Connect (3-year trial) and Drive Connect (cloud navigation
Destination Assist) w/3-year trial
USB input/charging port and Toyota Assistant
Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
8-way power adjustable passenger seat and 4-way power adjustable driver and passenger lumbar support
Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power adjustable driver seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

$59,997

+ taxes & licensing

2022 Toyota Tundra