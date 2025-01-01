Menu
Account
Sign In
Experience is Everything at Birchwood Toyota! Our mission is to provide the most transparent and efficient sales process for our customers. We strive to provide the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program. The Birchwood Toyota Trade-in Guarantee - We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours! 100% guaranteed approval for every qualifying year, make and model. Only the Best Rates and Terms available. This vehicle qualifies for Birchwood Toyota Shield, which includes: Guardian Protection: - Cosmetic Wheel Protection - Paintless Dent Repair - Key/Remote Replacement Dealer Permit #0025 Dealer permit #0025

2022 Toyota Tundra

11,885 KM

Details Description Features

$54,898

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Toyota Tundra

SR TRD OFF ROAD

Watch This Vehicle
12419718

2022 Toyota Tundra

SR TRD OFF ROAD

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

  1. 12419718
  2. 12419718
  3. 12419718
Contact Seller

$54,898

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
11,885KM
VIN 5TFLA5DA8NX044322

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Lunar Rock
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 11,885 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience is Everything at Birchwood Toyota! Our mission is to provide the most transparent and efficient sales process for our customers. We strive to provide the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program.

The Birchwood Toyota Trade-in Guarantee - We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours!


100% guaranteed approval for every qualifying year, make and model. Only the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for Birchwood Toyota Shield, which includes:

Guardian Protection:
- Cosmetic Wheel Protection
- Paintless Dent Repair
- Key/Remote Replacement

Dealer Permit #0025
Dealer permit #0025

Vehicle Features

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
PERIMETER ALARM
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats
ADAPTIVE

Convenience

Clock

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Tire Pressure Monitor System (TPMS) Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Lane Change Assist (LCA)/Lane Tracing Assist (LTA)

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Manual-Leveling Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Bluetooth Capability
HD Radio
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Voice Activation and Radio Data System
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Electric Parking Brake
Drive Connect (Cloud Navigation
Intelligent Assistant
Wireless Android Auto Compatibility
Wireless Apple CarPlay Compatibility
SiriusXM Audio
Radio: Audio -inc: 8" Toyota multimedia w/Service Connect (up to 5-year trial)
Safety Connect (3-year trial) and Remote Connect (3-year trial)
USB input/charging port and Toyota Assistant
Destination Assist) w/paid subscription required

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Toyota

Used 2024 Toyota Corolla Cross L AWD for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2024 Toyota Corolla Cross L AWD 15,862 KM $35,000 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota RAV4 Trail TRD OFF ROAD for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Toyota RAV4 Trail TRD OFF ROAD 39,706 KM $45,900 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Toyota Tacoma SR5 TRD Sport for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2018 Toyota Tacoma SR5 TRD Sport 98,430 KM $41,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

Call Dealer

204-889-XXXX

(click to show)

204-889-3700

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$54,898

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

Contact Seller
2022 Toyota Tundra