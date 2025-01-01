$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Toyota Venza
XLE Locally Owned | One Owner | Low KM's
Location
Birchwood Nissan
3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8
204-261-3490
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blizzard Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 39,488 KM
Vehicle Description
AWD | Nav | Apple CarPlay | Lane Assist
Experience the perfect blend of style, efficiency, and innovation with this 2022 Toyota Venza XLE. This low-mileage, one-owner hybrid SUV is ready to elevate your driving experience.
Key Features:
- Fuel-efficient 2.5L 4-cylinder hybrid powertrain
- All-Wheel Drive for enhanced traction and stability
- Luxurious interior with heated front bucket seats
- 8-way power-adjustable driver's seat with lumbar support
- Dual-zone automatic climate control for optimal comfort
- Advanced safety features including Lane Departure Alert and Lane Tracing Assist
- 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility
- Power liftgate for convenient cargo access
Don't miss this opportunity to own a premium hybrid SUV that combines efficiency, comfort, and cutting-edge technology. Visit Birchwood Nissan today to experience the 2022 Toyota Venza XLE for yourself. Schedule a test drive, explore financing options, or contact our knowledgeable staff for any questions. Your next adventure awaits!
We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
