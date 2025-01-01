Menu
2022 Toyota Venza XLE Locally Owned | One Owner | Low KM's

2022 Toyota Venza

39,488 KM

2022 Toyota Venza

XLE Locally Owned | One Owner | Low KM's

2022 Toyota Venza

XLE Locally Owned | One Owner | Low KM's

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

Used
39,488KM
VIN JTEAAAAH7NJ093771

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blizzard Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 39,488 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD | Nav | Apple CarPlay | Lane Assist
Experience the perfect blend of style, efficiency, and innovation with this 2022 Toyota Venza XLE. This low-mileage, one-owner hybrid SUV is ready to elevate your driving experience.

Key Features:
- Fuel-efficient 2.5L 4-cylinder hybrid powertrain
- All-Wheel Drive for enhanced traction and stability
- Luxurious interior with heated front bucket seats
- 8-way power-adjustable driver's seat with lumbar support
- Dual-zone automatic climate control for optimal comfort
- Advanced safety features including Lane Departure Alert and Lane Tracing Assist
- 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility
- Power liftgate for convenient cargo access

Don't miss this opportunity to own a premium hybrid SUV that combines efficiency, comfort, and cutting-edge technology. Visit Birchwood Nissan today to experience the 2022 Toyota Venza XLE for yourself. Schedule a test drive, explore financing options, or contact our knowledgeable staff for any questions. Your next adventure awaits!
We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Dealer Permit #0086
Dealer permit #0086

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Computer

Power Options

Power Locks

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Lane Departure Alert (lda) w/Steering Assist Lane Departure Warning
Lane Change Assist (LCA)/Lane Tracing Assist (LTA)

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Exterior

Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: Continuously Variable (ECVT) -inc: Electronically Controlled
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Additional Features

null
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
audio auxiliary input jack
Lane Departure Alert (lda) w/Steering Assist Lane Keeping Assist
Apple CarPlay compatibility
Android Auto compatibility
Safety Connect (1 year trial)
Remote Connect (1 year trial)
Radio: Audio Plus w/Remote -inc: 4 USB charging ports
SiriusXM w/3-month all-access trial
Service Connect (up to 8 year trial)
8" touch screen and 6 speakers

Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

2022 Toyota Venza