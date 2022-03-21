2022 Volkswagen Atlas

Sale $60,689 + taxes & licensing 6 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4NFV9

Mileage 6,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering All Wheel Drive Trailer Wiring Harness Engine Oil Cooler 180 Amp Alternator Permanent locking hubs Front Anti-Roll Bar Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust 3.60 Axle Ratio Standard Suspension -inc: coil springs, telescopic shock absorbers and stabilizer bar Gas-Pressurized Front Shock Absorbers Class III Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch Full-Time All-Wheel Engine: 3.6L FSI 276 HP 6-Cylinder Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic -inc: eco driving mode and start/stop system w/regenerative braking GVWR: 2,730 kgs (6,018 lbs) 73.9 L Fuel Tank 490.0 Kgs Maximum Payload Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Trailer Hitch tinted windows Panoramic Sunroof DEEP TINTED GLASS Auto On/Off Headlamps Cornering Lights Body-coloured door handles Temporary spare tire Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Black grille w/chrome accents Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Roof Rack Rails Only Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Front Windshield -inc: Electrically Heated Glass Chrome Bodyside Insert, Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim WHEELS: 9J X 21" BRASELTON ALLOY Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass Panoramic 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Tires: 265/45R21 104T All-Season -inc: Low rolling resistance Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Immobilizer tilt steering Compass rear window defogger Cargo Net Remote Trunk Release Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Locking glove box Driver foot rest Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Cargo shade Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cargo Area Concealed Storage Systems Monitor Power Fuel Flap Locking Type HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Sport Heated Leather/Piano Black Steering Wheel Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, 2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints Passenger Seat Remote Releases -Inc: Easy Open Proximity Cargo Access Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Carbon Fibre/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Carbon Fibre/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Car-Net 4G LTE enabled Wi-Fi (4 years included) Mobile Hotspot Internet Access Car-Net Safe & Secure Tracker System Safety Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Rear View Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Power Rear Child Safety Locks Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Park Distance Control w/Park Assist Automated Parking Sensors Side Assist Blind Spot Front Assist (Forward Collision Warning and Autonomous Emergency Braking) and Rear Traffic Alert Area View 360 Front Camera Area View 360 Left Side Camera Area View 360 Right Side Camera Area View 360 Back-Up Camera Front Assist (Forward Collision Warning and Autonomous Emergency Braking) Aerial View Camera System Traffic Jam Assist (TJA) Collision Mitigation-Front Collision Mitigation-Rear Power Options Power Mirrors Powertrain Automatic Transmission Windows Sunroof Convenience Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Seating 3RD ROW SEATING Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Media / Nav / Comm Window grid antenna SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Regular Amplifier Audio Theft Deterrent Streaming Audio Additional Features Anti-Starter Power Lift Gates Power Folding Mirrors Driver Side Airbag voice control Mirror integrated turn signals Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire Driver Side Adjustable Seat 8 Spd Automatic Transmission Wireless App-Connect smartphone integration (Android Auto Apple CarPlay) Lane Assist (Lane Keeping System) Lane Keeping Assist Radio: 8.0" Touchscreen Infotainment System -inc: Fender premium audio system w/12 speakers plus subwoofer USB type C port (x4) wireless

