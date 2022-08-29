Menu
2022 Volkswagen Jetta

3,009 KM

Details Description Features

$35,000

+ tax & licensing
Audi Winnipeg

204-977-6873

Highline | Sunroof | Navigation | Remote Start

Location

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

$35,000

+ taxes & licensing

3,009KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9243793
  • Stock #: 263081

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Titan Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 3,009 KM

Vehicle Description

Treat yourself to the features you deserve in this ultra low KM, locally owned 2022 VW Jetta that just arrived on trade in top of the line Highline trim! No skimping on features in this very well equipped Jetta: you get lots of factory warranty remaining plus heated and ventilated leather seating w/driver memory, panoramic sunroof, heated steering wheel, rear view camera, remote start, wireless charging, 8 inch touchscreen w/navigation, Android Auto/Apple Carplay, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring w/rear cross traffic alert, forward collision warning, heated rear seats and VW's beautiful Digital Cockpit!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Cruise Control Steering Assist

