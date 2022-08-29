$35,000+ tax & licensing
2022 Volkswagen Jetta
Highline | Sunroof | Navigation | Remote Start
Location
Audi Winnipeg
485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Titan Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 3,009 KM
Vehicle Description
Treat yourself to the features you deserve in this ultra low KM, locally owned 2022 VW Jetta that just arrived on trade in top of the line Highline trim! No skimping on features in this very well equipped Jetta: you get lots of factory warranty remaining plus heated and ventilated leather seating w/driver memory, panoramic sunroof, heated steering wheel, rear view camera, remote start, wireless charging, 8 inch touchscreen w/navigation, Android Auto/Apple Carplay, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring w/rear cross traffic alert, forward collision warning, heated rear seats and VW's beautiful Digital Cockpit!
Vehicle Features
