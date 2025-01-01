Menu
Account
Sign In
2022 Volkswagen Taos Highline AWD One Owner | Off Lease | No Accidents | Warranty Remaining Key Features: Highline Trim Top Tier 4MOTION All-Wheel Drive Leather Interior with Heated Front Seats Ventilated (Cooled) Front Seats Power Drivers Seat with Lumbar Support Digital Cockpit Display Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Bluetooth, Navigation, Rearview Camera Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Assist, Blind Spot Monitoring Dual-Zone Climate Control, Push-Button Start Panoramic Sunroof One Owner, Clean Title Off Lease, No Accidents Factory Warranty Still Active Modern, Efficient, and Fully Loaded: The 2022 Taos Highline blends premium features with everyday drivability in a compact, AWD package. Its sharp, roomy, and easy on fueleverything you want in a daily driver that doesnt feel basic. Clean, Covered, and Ready to Drive: Accident-free and off lease, this Taos has been well maintained and still benefits from active factory warranty coverage for extra peace of mind. Our Take: This is one of those SUVs that just makes sensesleek enough for downtown, capable enough for winter, and fully equipped without going overboard. We are a local Family Owned business and we try to do things a little different. At The Car Store on Main every vehicle is Manitoba Safety Certified. Every vehicle sold is eligible for the Advantage Plan: 30 Day Warranty on all MB Safety certificate related items. CarFax Vehicle History Report 2 sets of Keys Wholesale access to all other Miscellaneous Accessories (i.e. Wtr Tires, Remote Starr, all misc vehicle accessories/parts, etc...) And of course a Full tank of Gas. There is no Gimmicks or games, we are always aggressive on our prices and try to separate ourselves from the rest. We also have an on-site Certified Banker who shops to get the best possible interest rates in with all Major Banks and Credit Unions! Come to our Brand New modern showroom and see what makes us Uniquely Different! Located on Main St. just North of Chief Peguis Trail. To schedule an appointment call us directly at 204-669-1248 or email sales@thecarstore.ca The Car Store on Main -Uniquely Different- www.thecarstore.ca Local: 204-669-1248 Toll Free: 877-634-2975 A local family owned business unlike typical car lots, there are no pressure tactics, no games, no gimmicks, no Sales Manager, General Manager or Used Car Manager, just straight answers and fair deals all the time! *PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE TAXES (G.S.T & P.S.T) Dealer Permit # 4481

2022 Volkswagen Taos

70,985 KM

Details Description

$30,991

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Volkswagen Taos

AWD| Off Lease/1 Owner/0 Accident

Watch This Vehicle
12646077

2022 Volkswagen Taos

AWD| Off Lease/1 Owner/0 Accident

Location

The Car Store on Main

2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6

204-669-1248

  1. 12646077
  2. 12646077
Contact Seller

$30,991

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
70,985KM
VIN 3VV3X7B21NM021168

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pure White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 21168
  • Mileage 70,985 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 Volkswagen Taos Highline AWD One Owner | Off Lease | No Accidents | Warranty Remaining
Key Features:
Highline Trim Top Tier
4MOTION All-Wheel Drive
Leather Interior with Heated Front Seats
Ventilated (Cooled) Front Seats
Power Drivers Seat with Lumbar Support
Digital Cockpit Display
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Bluetooth, Navigation, Rearview Camera
Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Assist, Blind Spot Monitoring
Dual-Zone Climate Control, Push-Button Start
Panoramic Sunroof
One Owner, Clean Title
Off Lease, No Accidents
Factory Warranty Still Active


Modern, Efficient, and Fully Loaded:
The 2022 Taos Highline blends premium features with everyday drivability in a compact, AWD package. Its sharp, roomy, and easy on fueleverything you want in a daily driver that doesnt feel basic.


Clean, Covered, and Ready to Drive:
Accident-free and off lease, this Taos has been well maintained and still benefits from active factory warranty coverage for extra peace of mind.


Our Take:
This is one of those SUVs that just makes sensesleek enough for downtown, capable enough for winter, and fully equipped without going overboard.


We are a local Family Owned business and we try to do things a little different.

At The Car Store on Main every vehicle is Manitoba Safety Certified.
Every vehicle sold is eligible for the Advantage Plan:
30 Day Warranty on all MB Safety certificate related items.
CarFax Vehicle History Report
2 sets of Keys
Wholesale access to all other Miscellaneous Accessories (i.e. Wtr Tires, Remote Starr, all misc vehicle accessories/parts, etc...)
And of course a Full tank of Gas.

There is no Gimmicks or games, we are always aggressive on our prices and try to separate ourselves from the rest.
We also have an on-site Certified Banker who shops to get the best possible interest rates in with all Major Banks and Credit Unions!

Come to our Brand New modern showroom and see what makes us Uniquely Different!

Located on Main St. just North of Chief Peguis Trail.

To schedule an appointment call us directly at 204-669-1248 or email sales@thecarstore.ca

The Car Store on Main
-Uniquely Different-

www.thecarstore.ca
Local: 204-669-1248
Toll Free: 877-634-2975

A local family owned business unlike typical car lots, there are no pressure tactics, no games, no gimmicks, no Sales Manager, General Manager or Used Car Manager, just straight answers and fair deals all the time!

*PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE TAXES (G.S.T & P.S.T)
Dealer Permit # 4481

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From The Car Store on Main

Used 2022 Volkswagen Taos AWD| Off Lease/1 Owner/0 Accident for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Volkswagen Taos AWD| Off Lease/1 Owner/0 Accident 70,985 KM $30,991 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota RAV4 AWD Premium | Leather | Carplay | Clean Title for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Toyota RAV4 AWD Premium | Leather | Carplay | Clean Title 44,697 KM $35,991 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Subaru Forester Eyesight/Carplay/Off Lease/0 Accident for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Subaru Forester Eyesight/Carplay/Off Lease/0 Accident 88,846 KM $32,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email The Car Store on Main

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Car Store on Main

The Car Store on Main

2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6

Call Dealer

204-669-XXXX

(click to show)

204-669-1248

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$30,991

+ taxes & licensing>

The Car Store on Main

204-669-1248

2022 Volkswagen Taos