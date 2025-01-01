$30,991+ taxes & licensing
2022 Volkswagen Taos
AWD| Off Lease/1 Owner/0 Accident
2022 Volkswagen Taos
AWD| Off Lease/1 Owner/0 Accident
Location
The Car Store on Main
2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6
204-669-1248
$30,991
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pure White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 21168
- Mileage 70,985 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 Volkswagen Taos Highline AWD One Owner | Off Lease | No Accidents | Warranty Remaining
Key Features:
Highline Trim Top Tier
4MOTION All-Wheel Drive
Leather Interior with Heated Front Seats
Ventilated (Cooled) Front Seats
Power Drivers Seat with Lumbar Support
Digital Cockpit Display
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Bluetooth, Navigation, Rearview Camera
Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Assist, Blind Spot Monitoring
Dual-Zone Climate Control, Push-Button Start
Panoramic Sunroof
One Owner, Clean Title
Off Lease, No Accidents
Factory Warranty Still Active
Modern, Efficient, and Fully Loaded:
The 2022 Taos Highline blends premium features with everyday drivability in a compact, AWD package. Its sharp, roomy, and easy on fueleverything you want in a daily driver that doesnt feel basic.
Clean, Covered, and Ready to Drive:
Accident-free and off lease, this Taos has been well maintained and still benefits from active factory warranty coverage for extra peace of mind.
Our Take:
This is one of those SUVs that just makes sensesleek enough for downtown, capable enough for winter, and fully equipped without going overboard.
We are a local Family Owned business and we try to do things a little different.
At The Car Store on Main every vehicle is Manitoba Safety Certified.
Every vehicle sold is eligible for the Advantage Plan:
30 Day Warranty on all MB Safety certificate related items.
CarFax Vehicle History Report
2 sets of Keys
Wholesale access to all other Miscellaneous Accessories (i.e. Wtr Tires, Remote Starr, all misc vehicle accessories/parts, etc...)
And of course a Full tank of Gas.
There is no Gimmicks or games, we are always aggressive on our prices and try to separate ourselves from the rest.
We also have an on-site Certified Banker who shops to get the best possible interest rates in with all Major Banks and Credit Unions!
Come to our Brand New modern showroom and see what makes us Uniquely Different!
Located on Main St. just North of Chief Peguis Trail.
To schedule an appointment call us directly at 204-669-1248 or email sales@thecarstore.ca
The Car Store on Main
-Uniquely Different-
www.thecarstore.ca
Local: 204-669-1248
Toll Free: 877-634-2975
A local family owned business unlike typical car lots, there are no pressure tactics, no games, no gimmicks, no Sales Manager, General Manager or Used Car Manager, just straight answers and fair deals all the time!
*PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE TAXES (G.S.T & P.S.T)
Dealer Permit # 4481
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From The Car Store on Main
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email The Car Store on Main
The Car Store on Main
Call Dealer
204-669-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
204-669-1248