Menu
Account
Sign In
Experience is Everything at Birchwood Kia West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba Kia Dealer! Come visit us and see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating! Experience is Everything at Birchwood Kia West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba Kia Dealer! We strive to provide our customers the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program! Need more information? *Visit us! Birchwood Kia West Portage Ave & the Perimeter *Visit www.birchwoodkiawest.ca *Call us at (204) 888-4542 *Price includes all options, fees, and levies. No additional charges are applied. *Additional fees may apply to select finance options. *Dealer Permit #4302 Dealer permit #4302

2022 Volkswagen Taos

25,150 KM

Details Description Features

$27,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Volkswagen Taos

Comfortline AWD | Low KMS | No Accidents |

Watch This Vehicle
13055096

2022 Volkswagen Taos

Comfortline AWD | Low KMS | No Accidents |

Location

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

  1. 13055096
  2. 13055096
  3. 13055096
  4. 13055096
Contact Seller

$27,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
25,150KM
VIN 3VVLX7B26NM025832

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 25,150 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience is Everything at Birchwood Kia West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba Kia Dealer! Come visit us and see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating!
Experience is Everything at Birchwood Kia West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba Kia Dealer! We strive to provide our customers the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program!

Need more information?
*Visit us! Birchwood Kia West Portage Ave & the Perimeter
*Visit www.birchwoodkiawest.ca
*Call us at (204) 888-4542

*Price includes all options, fees, and levies. No additional charges are applied.
*Additional fees may apply to select finance options.
*Dealer Permit #4302
Dealer permit #4302

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Collision Mitigation-Front

Interior

Immobilizer
Perimeter Alarm
Rigid cargo cover
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Heated Front Comfort Seats -inc: 8-way power driver seat w/power recline and 2-way driver power lumbar support

Convenience

Clock

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Fixed Rear Window w/Yes Wiper and Defroster

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Full-Time All-Wheel

Additional Features

voice control
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Wireless App-Connect smartphone integration (Android Auto
USB Type C port (x3)
Apple CarPlay)
Radio: 8" Touchscreen Infotainment System -inc: AM/FM
SiriusXM satellite radio and wireless charging

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Kia West

Used 2018 Kia Rio LX+ Low Km | New Tires & Winter Tires | for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2018 Kia Rio LX+ Low Km | New Tires & Winter Tires | 39,225 KM $17,450 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Kia Seltos LX AWD | Local | No Accidents! for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Kia Seltos LX AWD | Local | No Accidents! 56,350 KM $26,490 + tax & lic
Used 2023 GMC Acadia SLT AWD | Elevation PKG | Local for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2023 GMC Acadia SLT AWD | Elevation PKG | Local 30,837 KM $43,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Kia West

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

Call Dealer

204-888-XXXX

(click to show)

204-888-4542

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

2022 Volkswagen Taos