$23,498+ taxes & licensing
2022 Volkswagen Taos
Trendline | No Accidents|
2022 Volkswagen Taos
Trendline | No Accidents|
Location
Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3
204-774-4444
$23,498
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pure White
- Interior Colour Titan Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 62,328 KM
Vehicle Description
If you're looking for a capable, fuel-efficient AWD compact SUV that handles Manitoba's roads with confidence, this 2022 Volkswagen Taos Trendline delivers exactly that. With a clean accident-free history, a responsive 1.5L turbocharged engine, and full-time all-wheel drive, this Taos is a practical yet enjoyable choice for daily commuters and weekend adventurers alike.
Key Features:
- Full-Time AWD with Hill Hold and Hill Descent Control for year-round confidence
- 1.5L 4-cylinder engine paired with an Automatic transmission
- Fuel economy rated at 9.5L/100km city / 7.4L/100km highway
- Heated front seats with 6-way manually adjustable driver seat
- Manual air conditioning for straightforward climate comfort
- Back-Up Camera and full airbag suite including side curtain and seat-mounted side airbags
- 17" Lupin Alloy wheels with 225/55R17 All-Season tires
- Auto On/Off LED Daytime Running Headlamps with heated mirror jets
With 62,328 km on the odometer and a clean accident history, this Taos is well-maintained and ready for its next owner. Visit Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram online at www.birchwoodchrysler.ca to reserve this vehicle, start your purchase, or book a test drive. Have questions? Contact us directly we're here to make the process straightforward and stress-free.
With us, Experience is Everything. Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. All pricing is what you see is what you pay. No hidden fees. On our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate.
Start your purchase online to build your exact pricing to your specifics like how much money down, vehicle trade and any accessories or added optional protection that suits your needs.
Any questions let us know by calling (204) 774-4444, wed love to send you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle!
Visit us in store at 90-3965 Portage Ave in the Birchwood Autopark.
Dealer permit #5686
Dealer permit #5686
Vehicle Features
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204-774-4444