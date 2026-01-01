Menu
Account
Sign In
If youre looking for a capable, fuel-efficient AWD compact SUV that handles Manitobas roads with confidence, this 2022 Volkswagen Taos Trendline delivers exactly that. With a clean accident-free history, a responsive 1.5L turbocharged engine, and full-time all-wheel drive, this Taos is a practical yet enjoyable choice for daily commuters and weekend adventurers alike. Key Features: - Full-Time AWD with Hill Hold and Hill Descent Control for year-round confidence - 1.5L 4-cylinder engine paired with an Automatic transmission - Fuel economy rated at 9.5L/100km city / 7.4L/100km highway - Heated front seats with 6-way manually adjustable driver seat - Manual air conditioning for straightforward climate comfort - Back-Up Camera and full airbag suite including side curtain and seat-mounted side airbags - 17 Lupin Alloy wheels with 225/55R17 All-Season tires - Auto On/Off LED Daytime Running Headlamps with heated mirror jets With 62,328 km on the odometer and a clean accident history, this Taos is well-maintained and ready for its next owner. Visit Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram online at www.birchwoodchrysler.ca to reserve this vehicle, start your purchase, or book a test drive. Have questions? Contact us directly were here to make the process straightforward and stress-free. With us, Experience is Everything. Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. All pricing is what you see is what you pay. No hidden fees. On our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate. Start your purchase online to build your exact pricing to your specifics like how much money down, vehicle trade and any accessories or added optional protection that suits your needs. Any questions let us know by calling (204) 774-4444, wed love to send you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle! Visit us in store at 90-3965 Portage Ave in the Birchwood Autopark. Dealer permit #5686 Dealer permit #5686

2022 Volkswagen Taos

62,328 KM

Details Description Features

$23,498

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Volkswagen Taos

Trendline | No Accidents|

Watch This Vehicle
14414532

2022 Volkswagen Taos

Trendline | No Accidents|

Location

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

204-774-4444

  1. 14414532
  2. 14414532
  3. 14414532
  4. 14414532
  5. 14414532
  6. 14414532
  7. 14414532
  8. 14414532
  9. 14414532
  10. 14414532
  11. 14414532
  12. 14414532
  13. 14414532
  14. 14414532
  15. 14414532
  16. 14414532
  17. 14414532
  18. 14414532
  19. 14414532
  20. 14414532
  21. 14414532
  22. 14414532
  23. 14414532
  24. 14414532
  25. 14414532
Contact Seller
Sale

$23,498

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
62,328KM
VIN 3VVAX7B22NM074646

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pure White
  • Interior Colour Titan Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 62,328 KM

Vehicle Description

If you're looking for a capable, fuel-efficient AWD compact SUV that handles Manitoba's roads with confidence, this 2022 Volkswagen Taos Trendline delivers exactly that. With a clean accident-free history, a responsive 1.5L turbocharged engine, and full-time all-wheel drive, this Taos is a practical yet enjoyable choice for daily commuters and weekend adventurers alike.

Key Features:
- Full-Time AWD with Hill Hold and Hill Descent Control for year-round confidence
- 1.5L 4-cylinder engine paired with an Automatic transmission
- Fuel economy rated at 9.5L/100km city / 7.4L/100km highway
- Heated front seats with 6-way manually adjustable driver seat
- Manual air conditioning for straightforward climate comfort
- Back-Up Camera and full airbag suite including side curtain and seat-mounted side airbags
- 17" Lupin Alloy wheels with 225/55R17 All-Season tires
- Auto On/Off LED Daytime Running Headlamps with heated mirror jets

With 62,328 km on the odometer and a clean accident history, this Taos is well-maintained and ready for its next owner. Visit Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram online at www.birchwoodchrysler.ca to reserve this vehicle, start your purchase, or book a test drive. Have questions? Contact us directly we're here to make the process straightforward and stress-free.
With us, Experience is Everything. Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. All pricing is what you see is what you pay. No hidden fees. On our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate.

Start your purchase online to build your exact pricing to your specifics like how much money down, vehicle trade and any accessories or added optional protection that suits your needs.

Any questions let us know by calling (204) 774-4444, wed love to send you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle!

Visit us in store at 90-3965 Portage Ave in the Birchwood Autopark.

Dealer permit #5686
Dealer permit #5686

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Interior

Immobilizer
Manual air conditioning
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Heated Front Seat -inc: 6-way manually adjustable driver seat

Exterior

Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Wheels: 7J x 17" Lupin Alloy
Tires: 225/55R17 97H All-Season
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Full-Time All-Wheel

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Used 2021 Honda Accord Sport | Local | One Owner | for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Honda Accord Sport | Local | One Owner | 83,344 KM $28,043 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Ford Bronco Sport Outer Banks | One Owner | No Accidents | for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2025 Ford Bronco Sport Outer Banks | One Owner | No Accidents | 14,876 KM $41,378 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Jeep Wrangler Sport | Local | One Owner | Power Convenience Group | for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2015 Jeep Wrangler Sport | Local | One Owner | Power Convenience Group | 120,026 KM $21,769 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

Call Dealer

204-774-XXXX

(click to show)

204-774-4444

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,498

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

204-774-4444

2022 Volkswagen Taos