Menu
Account
Sign In
Super nice lease return here! Advanced - Driver assistance - 360° camera - Power outlet, load compartment Climate - Heated windscreen washer nozzles - Headlight cleaning - Heated rear seats - Heated steering wheel - Front & Rear Mud Flaps - Load Securing Net - Sim Card - Metallic Paint - Harman Kardon Premium Sound - Protection Package - Load Bars - 20 5-Spoke Black Diamond Cut Experience is Everything at Volvo Cars Winnipeg. We strive to give you a seamless experience, whether you are shopping for a vehicle, or allowing our professional parts and service teams to assist with caring for one. Providing you best-in-class experience is truly everything for us. With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well-trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have! Enjoy our exclusive benefits, including personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated factory-trained Volvo technicians. Configure and customize your purchase today at www.volvocarswinnipeg.com! Ph: 204-452-0756 Dealer permit #5564

2022 Volvo XC40

33,457 KM

Details Description

$42,899

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Volvo XC40

Inscription Advanced | Climate

Watch This Vehicle
12043981

2022 Volvo XC40

Inscription Advanced | Climate

Location

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-0756

Contact Seller

$42,899

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
33,457KM
VIN YV4162UL2N2661489

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Glacier Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Blonde
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F5XEM7
  • Mileage 33,457 KM

Vehicle Description

Super nice lease return here!
Advanced
- Driver assistance
- 360° camera
- Power outlet, load compartment

Climate
- Heated windscreen washer nozzles
- Headlight cleaning
- Heated rear seats
- Heated steering wheel

- Front & Rear Mud Flaps
- Load Securing Net
- Sim Card
- Metallic Paint
- Harman Kardon Premium Sound
- Protection Package
- Load Bars
- 20 5-Spoke Black Diamond Cut
Experience is Everything at Volvo Cars Winnipeg. We strive to give you a seamless experience, whether you are shopping for a vehicle, or allowing our professional parts and service teams to assist with caring for one. Providing you best-in-class experience is truly everything for us.

With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well-trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have!

Enjoy our exclusive benefits, including personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated factory-trained Volvo technicians.

Configure and customize your purchase today at www.volvocarswinnipeg.com!

Ph: 204-452-0756
Dealer permit #5564

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Volvo Cars Winnipeg

Used 2016 Honda Pilot Touring 2 Sets of Wheels and Tires! for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2016 Honda Pilot Touring 2 Sets of Wheels and Tires! 130,729 KM $28,888 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Hyundai Tucson Preferred 2.0L AWD | Heated Wheel | CarPlay for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2019 Hyundai Tucson Preferred 2.0L AWD | Heated Wheel | CarPlay 66,951 KM $22,998 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Nissan Murano Platinum New Brakes | 360 Camera | Remote Start for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2015 Nissan Murano Platinum New Brakes | 360 Camera | Remote Start 141,387 KM $19,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Volvo Cars Winnipeg

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Volvo Cars Winnipeg

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Call Dealer

204-452-XXXX

(click to show)

204-452-0756

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$42,899

+ taxes & licensing

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

204-452-0756

Contact Seller
2022 Volvo XC40