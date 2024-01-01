Menu
Local Car! No accidents! Climate - Headlight cleaning - Heated rear seats - Heated steering wheel Advanced - Head-up display - Driver assistance - 360° camera - Power outlet, load compartment - Advanced air cleaner PM 2.5 - 21 5-V Spoke Black Diamond Cut - Load Bars - Front & Rear Mud Flaps - Metallic Paint - Cargo Cover - Bowers & Wilkins audio system - Bumper Cover - Tailored dashboard - Protection Package Experience is Everything at Volvo Cars Winnipeg. We strive to give you a seamless experience, whether you are shopping for a vehicle, or allowing our professional parts and service teams to assist with caring for one. Providing you best-in-class experience is truly everything for us. With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well-trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have! Enjoy our exclusive benefits, including personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated factory-trained Volvo technicians. Configure and customize your purchase today at www.volvocarswinnipeg.com! Ph: 204-452-0756 Dealer permit #5564

2022 Volvo XC60

27,548 KM

$56,899

+ tax & licensing
2022 Volvo XC60

R-Design Climate | Advanced | Bowers

2022 Volvo XC60

R-Design Climate | Advanced | Bowers

Location

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-0756

$56,899

+ taxes & licensing

Used
27,548KM
VIN LYV062RM6NB940068

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Thunder Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 27,548 KM

Vehicle Description

Local Car! No accidents!
Climate
- Headlight cleaning
- Heated rear seats
- Heated steering wheel

Advanced
- Head-up display
- Driver assistance
- 360° camera
- Power outlet, load compartment
- Advanced air cleaner PM 2.5

- 21 5-V Spoke Black Diamond Cut
- Load Bars
- Front & Rear Mud Flaps
- Metallic Paint
- Cargo Cover
- Bowers & Wilkins audio system
- Bumper Cover
- Tailored dashboard
- Protection Package
Experience is Everything at Volvo Cars Winnipeg. We strive to give you a seamless experience, whether you are shopping for a vehicle, or allowing our professional parts and service teams to assist with caring for one. Providing you best-in-class experience is truly everything for us.

With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well-trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have!

Enjoy our exclusive benefits, including personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated factory-trained Volvo technicians.

Configure and customize your purchase today at www.volvocarswinnipeg.com!

Ph: 204-452-0756
Dealer permit #5564

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Sport tuned suspension
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
71 L Fuel Tank
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
GVWR: 2,500 kgs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hybrid Electric Motor
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
3.33 Axle Ratio
Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Transverse Leaf Springs
Engine: 2.0L Turbo 4-Cylinder
Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 2.0L Direct-Injected Turbo & Supercharged
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery

Exterior

Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Roof Rack Rails Only
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Black Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Laminated Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Safety

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Blind Spot
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Care Key
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Evasion Assist
Collision Mitigation Support Front Cross Traffic Mitigation

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Garage door transmitter
Bucket front seats
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Tracker System
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
FOB Controls -inc: Remote Engine Start
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
10-Way Driver Seat
10-Way Passenger Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Digital/Analog Appearance
Anti-Whiplash Fixed Front Head Restraints and Power Foldable Rear Head Restraints
Heated Front Sport Seats -inc: power front seats w/driver/passenger seat memory, cushion extension and 4-way lumbar support
Sport Leatherette Steering Wheel

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Media / Nav / Comm

Window Grid Diversity Antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Automatic Equalizer

Additional Features

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar
4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2022 Volvo XC60