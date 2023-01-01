2022 Volvo XC60

$79,888 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 , 9 9 0 K M Used

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour SILVER DAWN METALLIC

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 3,990 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Sport tuned suspension Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars 71 L Fuel Tank Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Electric Power-Assist Steering Battery w/Run Down Protection Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control 3.33 Axle Ratio Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Transverse Leaf Springs Full-Time All-Wheel GVWR: 2,658 kgs (5,860 lbs) Lithium Ion Traction Battery w/3.7 kW Onboard Charger, 3 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V and 11.6 kWh Capacity Exterior Fog Lights DEEP TINTED GLASS Cornering Lights Body-coloured door handles Black grille Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Lip Spoiler Tire mobility kit LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Roof Rack Rails Only Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Black Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Laminated Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Safety Brake Assist Hill Descent Control Driver Knee Airbag Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Blind Spot Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Power Rear Child Safety Locks Care Key Collision Mitigation-Front Collision Mitigation-Rear Driver Monitoring-Alert Collision Mitigation Support Interior Immobilizer Driver Information Centre PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Redundant Digital Speedometer Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Cargo Area Concealed Storage Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Tracker System Power Fuel Flap Locking Type 40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access 10-Way Driver Seat 10-Way Passenger Seat Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Digital/Analog Appearance HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Headliner/Pillar Ducts Anti-Whiplash Fixed Front Head Restraints and Power Foldable Rear Head Restraints Heated Front Sport Seats -inc: power front seats w/driver/passenger seat memory, cushion extension and 4-way lumbar support Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit Style Leatherette Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm Window Grid Diversity Antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Automatic Equalizer Additional Features Front And Rear Fog Lamps Front And Rear Vented Discs Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Heated Front Sport Seats -inc: power front seats w/driver/passenger seat memory cushion extension and 4-way lumbar support

