Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Volvo XC60

3,990 KM

Details Description Features

$79,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$79,888

+ taxes & licensing

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

204-452-0756

Contact Seller
2022 Volvo XC60

2022 Volvo XC60

R-Design Recharge HK Sound | PHEV

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Volvo XC60

R-Design Recharge HK Sound | PHEV

Location

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-0756

  1. 9976952
  2. 9976952
  3. 9976952
  4. 9976952
  5. 9976952
  6. 9976952
  7. 9976952
  8. 9976952
  9. 9976952
  10. 9976952
  11. 9976952
  12. 9976952
  13. 9976952
  14. 9976952
  15. 9976952
  16. 9976952
  17. 9976952
  18. 9976952
  19. 9976952
  20. 9976952
  21. 9976952
  22. 9976952
  23. 9976952
  24. 9976952
  25. 9976952
  26. 9976952
Contact Seller

$79,888

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
3,990KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9976952
  • Stock #: F535GH
  • VIN: LYVBR0DM3NB974920

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SILVER DAWN METALLIC
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 3,990 KM

Vehicle Description

Save thousands on fuel over the lifetime of owning this beautiful PHEV XC60!
Climate Package
- Heated Rear Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Headlight cleaning

- 21 5-Double Spoke Black Diamond
- Bumper Cover
- Cargo Cover
- Protection Package
Experience is Everything at Volvo Cars Winnipeg. We strive to give you a seamless experience, whether you are shopping for a vehicle, or allowing our professional parts and service teams to assist with caring for one. Providing you best-in-class experience is truly everything for us.

With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well-trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have!

Enjoy our exclusive benefits, including personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated factory-trained Volvo technicians.

Configure and customize your purchase today at www.volvocarswinnipeg.com!

Ph: 204-452-0756
Dealer Permit #5564
Dealer permit #5564

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Sport tuned suspension
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
71 L Fuel Tank
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
3.33 Axle Ratio
Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Transverse Leaf Springs
Full-Time All-Wheel
GVWR: 2,658 kgs (5,860 lbs)
Lithium Ion Traction Battery w/3.7 kW Onboard Charger, 3 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V and 11.6 kWh Capacity

Exterior

Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Roof Rack Rails Only
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Black Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Laminated Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Safety

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Driver Knee Airbag
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Blind Spot
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Care Key
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Collision Mitigation Support

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Tracker System
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
10-Way Driver Seat
10-Way Passenger Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Digital/Analog Appearance
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Anti-Whiplash Fixed Front Head Restraints and Power Foldable Rear Head Restraints
Heated Front Sport Seats -inc: power front seats w/driver/passenger seat memory, cushion extension and 4-way lumbar support
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Style Leatherette Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Window Grid Diversity Antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Automatic Equalizer

Additional Features

Front And Rear Fog Lamps
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Heated Front Sport Seats -inc: power front seats w/driver/passenger seat memory
cushion extension and 4-way lumbar support

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Volvo Cars Winnipeg

2019 Audi Q5 Technik...
 35,555 KM
$42,666 + tax & lic
2020 Nissan Murano P...
 50,571 KM
$39,994 + tax & lic
2019 Volvo S60 Momen...
 13,480 KM
$37,994 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Volvo Cars Winnipeg

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Volvo Cars Winnipeg

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Call Dealer

204-452-XXXX

(click to show)

204-452-0756

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory