2022 Volvo XC90

$78,777 + taxes & licensing
2 1 , 4 1 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 10000505

10000505 Stock #: F52RUC

F52RUC VIN: YV4102PK8N1835933

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Crystal White Metallic

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 21,411 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes TOURING SUSPENSION Engine Oil Cooler Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars 71 L Fuel Tank GVWR: TBD Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust 210 Amp Alternator 3.33 Axle Ratio Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Transverse Leaf Springs Full-Time All-Wheel 95-Amp/Hr 850CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 782.0 Kgs Maximum Payload Exterior Fog Lights DEEP TINTED GLASS Cornering Lights Body-coloured door handles Front splash guards Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Black grille w/chrome surround LED brakelights Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Chrome Side Windows Trim Roof Rack Rails Only Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding and Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Laminated Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Interior Steering Wheel Controls Immobilizer Driver Information Centre PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets Front And Rear Map Lights Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Redundant Digital Speedometer Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Cargo Area Concealed Storage Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Tracker System Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Power Fuel Flap Locking Type 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets 8-Way Driver Seat 8-Way Passenger Seat Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Fixed Bucket Bucket 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Fold Into Floor, 2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints Anti-Whiplash Fixed Front Head Restraints and Power Foldable Rear Head Restraints Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Piano Black/Aluminum Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Safety Brake Assist Hill Descent Control Driver Knee Airbag Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Blind Spot Power Rear Child Safety Locks Care Key Collision Mitigation-Front Collision Mitigation-Rear Driver Monitoring-Alert Collision Mitigation Support IntelliSafe Assist - Pilot Assist Convenience Clock Media / Nav / Comm Window Grid Diversity Antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan Audio Theft Deterrent Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation and Radio Data System Streaming Audio Additional Features Speed Compensated Volume Control 2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints Manual Fold Into Floor 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Curtain 1st Front And Rear Fog Lamps Voice Activation and Radio Data System 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front And Rear Vented Discs Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Fixed Bucket Bucket 3rd Row Seat Front

