2022 Volvo XC90

21,411 KM

Details Description Features

$78,777

+ tax & licensing
$78,777

+ taxes & licensing

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

204-452-0756

2022 Volvo XC90

2022 Volvo XC90

Momentum Carplay | Boosters

2022 Volvo XC90

Momentum Carplay | Boosters

Location

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-0756

$78,777

+ taxes & licensing

21,411KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10000505
  Stock #: F52RUC
  VIN: YV4102PK8N1835933

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal White Metallic
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 21,411 KM

Vehicle Description

Volvo Canada Lease Return!
Climate
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Heated Rear Seats
- Headlight cleaning

- Integrated booster cushion
- Load Securing Net
- Protection Package
- 20 5-Multispoke Matt Graphite Diamond Cut
- Mud Flaps: Front & Rear
- Bumper Cover - Stainless Steel
- Luggage Cover
- Eyeglass Holder
Experience is Everything at Volvo Cars Winnipeg. We strive to give you a seamless experience, whether you are shopping for a vehicle, or allowing our professional parts and service teams to assist with caring for one. Providing you best-in-class experience is truly everything for us.

With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well-trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have!

Enjoy our exclusive benefits, including personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated factory-trained Volvo technicians.

Configure and customize your purchase today at www.volvocarswinnipeg.com!

Ph: 204-452-0756
Dealer Permit #5564
Dealer permit #5564

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
TOURING SUSPENSION
Engine Oil Cooler
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
71 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: TBD
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
210 Amp Alternator
3.33 Axle Ratio
Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Transverse Leaf Springs
Full-Time All-Wheel
95-Amp/Hr 850CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
782.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Exterior

Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front splash guards
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Roof Rack Rails Only
Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding and Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Laminated Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Tracker System
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Fixed Bucket Bucket 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Fold Into Floor, 2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Anti-Whiplash Fixed Front Head Restraints and Power Foldable Rear Head Restraints
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Piano Black/Aluminum Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents

Safety

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Driver Knee Airbag
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Blind Spot
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Care Key
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Collision Mitigation Support
IntelliSafe Assist - Pilot Assist

Convenience

Clock

Media / Nav / Comm

Window Grid Diversity Antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Audio Theft Deterrent
Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation and Radio Data System
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

Speed Compensated Volume Control
2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Manual Fold Into Floor
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Curtain 1st
Front And Rear Fog Lamps
Voice Activation and Radio Data System
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Fixed Bucket Bucket 3rd Row Seat Front

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

