$61,982+ tax & licensing
2023 BMW 2 Series
M240i xDrive Enhanced | CPO | Glass Sunroof
Location
Birchwood BMW
45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
204-452-7799
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brooklyn Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 16,010 KM
Vehicle Description
The Redesigned and oh so beautiful new 2 Series turns heads wherever it goes. Finished in our favourite Brooklyn Grey Metallic paint and Black Sensatec interior its unique and screams BMW Performance in every way. With desirable optional features like a Glass Sunroof, Harmon/Kardon Surround Sound System, Adaptive M Suspension and low km's, this is the ultimate daily driving coupe with all the goodies to keep that smile on your face! Come down and drive it today!
- Premium Enhanced Package
- Comfort Access
- Glass Sunroof
- Driver Lumbar Support
- Adaptive LED Headlights
- Digital Cockpit Professional
- Harmon/Kardon Surround Sound System
- 19" Alloy Wheels
- Adaptive M Suspension
- Wireless Device Charging
- Black Exterior Contents
- Increased Top Speed
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Dealer permit #9740
204-452-7799