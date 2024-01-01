Menu
Account
Sign In
The Redesigned and oh so beautiful new 2 Series turns heads wherever it goes. Finished in our favourite Brooklyn Grey Metallic paint and Black Sensatec interior its unique and screams BMW Performance in every way. With desirable optional features like a Glass Sunroof, Harmon/Kardon Surround Sound System, Adaptive M Suspension and low kms, this is the ultimate daily driving coupe with all the goodies to keep that smile on your face! Come down and drive it today! - Premium Enhanced Package - Comfort Access - Glass Sunroof - Driver Lumbar Support - Adaptive LED Headlights - Digital Cockpit Professional - Harmon/Kardon Surround Sound System - 19 Alloy Wheels - Adaptive M Suspension - Wireless Device Charging - Black Exterior Contents - Increased Top Speed Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including: A full CARFAX vehicle report Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas. BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience Certifiable BMW Vehicles 21 Loaner Vehicles Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799. Dealer Permit #9740 Dealer permit #9740

2023 BMW 2 Series

16,010 KM

Details Description Features

$61,982

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 BMW 2 Series

M240i xDrive Enhanced | CPO | Glass Sunroof

Watch This Vehicle

2023 BMW 2 Series

M240i xDrive Enhanced | CPO | Glass Sunroof

Location

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-452-7799

  1. 11400214
  2. 11400214
  3. 11400214
Contact Seller

$61,982

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
16,010KM
VIN 3MW53CM05P8D44591

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brooklyn Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 16,010 KM

Vehicle Description

The Redesigned and oh so beautiful new 2 Series turns heads wherever it goes. Finished in our favourite Brooklyn Grey Metallic paint and Black Sensatec interior its unique and screams BMW Performance in every way. With desirable optional features like a Glass Sunroof, Harmon/Kardon Surround Sound System, Adaptive M Suspension and low km's, this is the ultimate daily driving coupe with all the goodies to keep that smile on your face! Come down and drive it today!
- Premium Enhanced Package
- Comfort Access
- Glass Sunroof
- Driver Lumbar Support
- Adaptive LED Headlights
- Digital Cockpit Professional
- Harmon/Kardon Surround Sound System
- 19" Alloy Wheels
- Adaptive M Suspension
- Wireless Device Charging
- Black Exterior Contents
- Increased Top Speed
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Dealer permit #9740

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Engine Oil Cooler
Sport tuned suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Adaptive M Suspension
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Electro-Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
2.81 Axle Ratio
52 L Fuel Tank
Regenerative Alternator
Full-Time All-Wheel
Transmission: 8-Speed Sport Automatic -inc: paddle shifters
Engine: 3.0L 24V 6-Cylinder

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
HEATED FRONT SEATS
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Interior Lock Disable
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Fixed Rear Windows
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Wireless Device Charging
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Rear Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Teleservices
8-Way Driver Seat -inc: Power Rear Seat Easy Entry
8-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Power Rear Seat Easy Entry
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Foldable Rear Head Restraints
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
BMW Curved Display
Perforated Sensatec Upholstery
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black/Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents

Exterior

Runflat Tires
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Black Grille w/Metal-Look Surround
Metal-Look Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Media / Nav / Comm

Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
HiFi Sound System
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio
205w Regular Amplifier
harman/kardon Surround Sound System
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System, External Memory Control and 20 Gb Internal Memory

Safety

Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Active Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Active Guard Collision and Cross-Traffic Alert Rear

Additional Features

Glass Sunroof
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Adaptive LED Headlights
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Black Exterior Contents
PREMIUM ENHANCED PACKAGE -inc: Premium Essential Package Contents, Adaptive LED Headlights, Digital Cockpit Professional, harman/kardon Surround Sound System, Head-Up Display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood BMW

Used 2021 Toyota Corolla LE Local | Heated Seats | BLIS for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Toyota Corolla LE Local | Heated Seats | BLIS 62,658 KM $25,999 + tax & lic
Used 2024 BMW M2 Coupe Premium | M Performance Exhaust Upgrade | Harmon/Kardon for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2024 BMW M2 Coupe Premium | M Performance Exhaust Upgrade | Harmon/Kardon 6,056 KM $86,891 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Acura RDX A-Spec Adaptive Cruise | 10.2
2021 Acura RDX A-Spec Adaptive Cruise | 10.2" HD Display | Low KM 27,513 KM $39,984 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood BMW

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood BMW

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

Call Dealer

204-452-XXXX

(click to show)

204-452-7799

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$61,982

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood BMW

204-452-7799

Contact Seller
2023 BMW 2 Series