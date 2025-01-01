2023 BMW 2 Series

Menu
Local, One Owner, Accident Free, Lease Return! - Glass Sunroof - Heated Seats - Heated Steering Wheel - Wireless Apple CarPlay - Wireless Android Auto - Wireless Device Charging - Universal Garage Door Opener - BMW Digital Key - Comfort Access - Ambient Lighting Package - BMW Curved Display Digital Cockpit - Driving Assistant - Active Blind Spot Detection - Front Collision Alert with Emergency Braking - Backup Camera - Active Lane Departure Warning - Parking Sensors - LED Headlights Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including: A full CARFAX vehicle report Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas. BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience Certifiable BMW Vehicles 21 Loaner Vehicles Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799. Dealer Permit #9740 Dealer permit #9740

11,974 KM

Details Description Features

Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

12841861

Location

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-452-7799

Used
11,974KM
VIN 3MW33CM07P8D41392

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 11,974 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, One Owner, Accident Free, Lease Return!
- Glass Sunroof
- Heated Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Wireless Apple CarPlay
- Wireless Android Auto
- Wireless Device Charging
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- BMW Digital Key
- Comfort Access
- Ambient Lighting Package
- BMW Curved Display Digital Cockpit
- Driving Assistant
- Active Blind Spot Detection
- Front Collision Alert with Emergency Braking
- Backup Camera
- Active Lane Departure Warning
- Parking Sensors
- LED Headlights
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Vehicle Features

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Perimeter Alarm
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat

Convenience

Clock

Media / Nav / Comm

Voice Activation
aux audio input jack
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Safety

Lane Departure Warning
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Collision Mitigation-Front

Exterior

Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Full-Time All-Wheel

Additional Features

Radio data system
DVD-Audio
Speed Compensated Volume Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
External Memory Control and 20 Gb Internal Memory

