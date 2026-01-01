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If youre looking for a premium compact with all-wheel drive, a refined interior, and a suite of driver-focused technology, this 2023 BMW 2-Series from Birchwood BMW delivers on all fronts. With just 31,558 km on the odometer, this used 2-Series presents an outstanding opportunity to get into a well-equipped Bavarian machine at a used price. Key Highlights: - Full-Time All-Wheel Drive for confident handling in all Manitoba weather conditions - Heated Power Front Seats with 4-way power lumbar, adjustable headrests, and 3-setting driver/passenger memory - Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning for personalized comfort - GPS Navigation via Uconnect 730N with 6.5 touchscreen, CD/DVD/MP3, USB, and hard drive - Bluetooth Wireless Phone Connectivity for seamless hands-free communication - Speed Sensitive Rain-Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers with Heated Wiper Park - Automatic High Beams and Black Power Heated Folding Side Mirrors with auto-dimming and turn signal indicators - Safety suite including Lane Departure Warning, Collision Mitigation-Front, and a full complement of airbags Whether youre navigating city streets or longer highway stretches, this 2-Series is equipped to keep you comfortable, connected, and in control. Ready to make it yours? Contact Birchwood BMW at www.birchwoodbmw.ca to reserve this vehicle, start your purchase online, or book a test drive. Our team is here to make the process straightforward and tailored to you. Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including: A full CARFAX vehicle report Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas. BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience Certifiable BMW Vehicles 21 Loaner Vehicles Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799. Dealer Permit #9740 Dealer permit #9740

2023 BMW 2 Series

31,558 KM

Details Description Features

$43,981

+ taxes & licensing
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2023 BMW 2 Series

230i xDrive Local Lease Return | Premium enhanced | M Sport |

Watch This Vehicle
14144179

2023 BMW 2 Series

230i xDrive Local Lease Return | Premium enhanced | M Sport |

Location

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-452-7799

  1. 14144179
  2. 14144179
Contact Seller

$43,981

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
31,558KM
VIN 3MW33CM0XP8D16776

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brooklyn Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 31,558 KM

Vehicle Description

If you're looking for a premium compact with all-wheel drive, a refined interior, and a suite of driver-focused technology, this 2023 BMW 2-Series from Birchwood BMW delivers on all fronts. With just 31,558 km on the odometer, this used 2-Series presents an outstanding opportunity to get into a well-equipped Bavarian machine at a used price.

Key Highlights:
- Full-Time All-Wheel Drive for confident handling in all Manitoba weather conditions
- Heated Power Front Seats with 4-way power lumbar, adjustable headrests, and 3-setting driver/passenger memory
- Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning for personalized comfort
- GPS Navigation via Uconnect 730N with 6.5" touchscreen, CD/DVD/MP3, USB, and hard drive
- Bluetooth Wireless Phone Connectivity for seamless hands-free communication
- Speed Sensitive Rain-Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers with Heated Wiper Park
- Automatic High Beams and Black Power Heated Folding Side Mirrors with auto-dimming and turn signal indicators
- Safety suite including Lane Departure Warning, Collision Mitigation-Front, and a full complement of airbags

Whether you're navigating city streets or longer highway stretches, this 2-Series is equipped to keep you comfortable, connected, and in control.

Ready to make it yours? Contact Birchwood BMW at www.birchwoodbmw.ca to reserve this vehicle, start your purchase online, or book a test drive. Our team is here to make the process straightforward and tailored to you.
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Dealer permit #9740

Vehicle Features

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Engine Immobilizer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat

Safety

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Lane Departure Warning
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Collision Mitigation-Front

Convenience

Clock

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
aux audio input jack
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive

Additional Features

USB port
HARD DRIVE
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
6.5" touch screen
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Radio Data System and External Memory Control
In-Dash Mounted Single CD
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Uconnect 730N -inc: AM/FM stereo w/CD/DVD/MP3 player
Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar
4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Birchwood BMW

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

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204-452-XXXX

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204-452-7799

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$43,981

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood BMW

204-452-7799

2023 BMW 2 Series