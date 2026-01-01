$43,981+ taxes & licensing
2023 BMW 2 Series
230i xDrive Local Lease Return | Premium enhanced | M Sport |
2023 BMW 2 Series
230i xDrive Local Lease Return | Premium enhanced | M Sport |
Location
Birchwood BMW
45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
204-452-7799
$43,981
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brooklyn Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 31,558 KM
Vehicle Description
If you're looking for a premium compact with all-wheel drive, a refined interior, and a suite of driver-focused technology, this 2023 BMW 2-Series from Birchwood BMW delivers on all fronts. With just 31,558 km on the odometer, this used 2-Series presents an outstanding opportunity to get into a well-equipped Bavarian machine at a used price.
Key Highlights:
- Full-Time All-Wheel Drive for confident handling in all Manitoba weather conditions
- Heated Power Front Seats with 4-way power lumbar, adjustable headrests, and 3-setting driver/passenger memory
- Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning for personalized comfort
- GPS Navigation via Uconnect 730N with 6.5" touchscreen, CD/DVD/MP3, USB, and hard drive
- Bluetooth Wireless Phone Connectivity for seamless hands-free communication
- Speed Sensitive Rain-Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers with Heated Wiper Park
- Automatic High Beams and Black Power Heated Folding Side Mirrors with auto-dimming and turn signal indicators
- Safety suite including Lane Departure Warning, Collision Mitigation-Front, and a full complement of airbags
Whether you're navigating city streets or longer highway stretches, this 2-Series is equipped to keep you comfortable, connected, and in control.
Ready to make it yours? Contact Birchwood BMW at www.birchwoodbmw.ca to reserve this vehicle, start your purchase online, or book a test drive. Our team is here to make the process straightforward and tailored to you.
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Dealer permit #9740
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
Convenience
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Security
Mechanical
Additional Features
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204-452-7799