2023 BMW 3 Series
330i xDrive Enhanced | CPO | HUD
Location
Birchwood BMW
45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
204-452-7799
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Sapphire Metallic
- Interior Colour Interior
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 19,858 KM
Vehicle Description
Clean CARFAX, Stunning Black Sapphire exterior paint with Black Sensatec interior. Don't forget the options, from wireless device charging, apple carplay, 19" wheels, universal garage door opener, ambient lighting, comfort access and more, its really the best way to experience what BMW boasts as the best selling and most luxurious mid-size sedan in the world. Come down and drive it today!
- Premium Package Enhanced
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Automatic Trunk
- Comfort Access
- Ambient Lighting
- Galvanic Controls
- Driver Lumbar Support
- Parking Assistant Plus
- Digital Cockpit Professional
- Harmon/Kardon Surround System
- 19" Alloy Wheels
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Aluminum Mesh Trim
- Driving Assisstant
- BMW Drive Recorder
- Wireless Device Charging
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
