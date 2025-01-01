$69,981+ taxes & licensing
2023 BMW 4 Series
M440i xDrive Enhanced | Advanced Driver Assist | New Tires
2023 BMW 4 Series
M440i xDrive Enhanced | Advanced Driver Assist | New Tires
Location
Birchwood BMW
45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
204-452-7799
$69,981
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Sapphire Metallic
- Interior Colour Oyster w/Stitching
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # F6B6NJ
- Mileage 29,030 KM
Vehicle Description
Local, Accident Free Trade!
- BMW Digital Cockpit Professional
- Radar Adaptive Cruise Control
- Steering and Lane Control
- Thermal Air Collar
- Heads Up Display HUD
- Harman/Kardon Surround Sound System
- Parking Assistant Plus with 360 Degree Surround View Camera
- Reverse Assistant
- BMW Drive Recorder
- Comfort Access with Proximity Auto Lock and Unlock
- Ambient Lighting Package
- Galvanic Controls
- Driving Assistant Professional
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Steering and Lane Control Semi-Autonomous Drive
- Active Blind Spot Detection
- Active Lane Departure Warning
- Front Collision Alert with Emergency Braking
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- M Sport Package
- 19 Inch M Sport Wheels
- M Aerodynamics Package
- LED Headlights
- Navigation
- Wireless Apple CarPlay
- Wireless Android Auto
- Black Soft Top
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Dealer permit #9740
Vehicle Features
Safety
Media / Nav / Comm
Mechanical
Exterior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Birchwood BMW
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Birchwood BMW
Birchwood BMW
Call Dealer
204-452-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
204-452-7799