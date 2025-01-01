Menu
Local, Accident Free Trade! - BMW Digital Cockpit Professional - Radar Adaptive Cruise Control - Steering and Lane Control - Thermal Air Collar - Heads Up Display HUD - Harman/Kardon Surround Sound System - Parking Assistant Plus with 360 Degree Surround View Camera - Reverse Assistant - BMW Drive Recorder - Comfort Access with Proximity Auto Lock and Unlock - Ambient Lighting Package - Galvanic Controls - Driving Assistant Professional - Adaptive Cruise Control - Steering and Lane Control Semi-Autonomous Drive - Active Blind Spot Detection - Active Lane Departure Warning - Front Collision Alert with Emergency Braking - Universal Garage Door Opener - M Sport Package - 19 Inch M Sport Wheels - M Aerodynamics Package - LED Headlights - Navigation - Wireless Apple CarPlay - Wireless Android Auto - Black Soft Top Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including: A full CARFAX vehicle report Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas. BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience Certifiable BMW Vehicles 21 Loaner Vehicles Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.

2023 BMW 4 Series

29,030 KM

Details Description Features

$69,981

+ taxes & licensing
2023 BMW 4 Series

M440i xDrive Enhanced | Advanced Driver Assist | New Tires

12894113

2023 BMW 4 Series

M440i xDrive Enhanced | Advanced Driver Assist | New Tires

Location

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-452-7799

$69,981

+ taxes & licensing

Used
29,030KM
VIN WBA63AT05PCM93747

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Interior Colour Oyster w/Stitching
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # F6B6NJ
  • Mileage 29,030 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, Accident Free Trade!
- BMW Digital Cockpit Professional
- Radar Adaptive Cruise Control
- Steering and Lane Control
- Thermal Air Collar
- Heads Up Display HUD
- Harman/Kardon Surround Sound System
- Parking Assistant Plus with 360 Degree Surround View Camera
- Reverse Assistant
- BMW Drive Recorder
- Comfort Access with Proximity Auto Lock and Unlock
- Ambient Lighting Package
- Galvanic Controls
- Driving Assistant Professional
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Steering and Lane Control Semi-Autonomous Drive
- Active Blind Spot Detection
- Active Lane Departure Warning
- Front Collision Alert with Emergency Braking
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- M Sport Package
- 19 Inch M Sport Wheels
- M Aerodynamics Package
- LED Headlights
- Navigation
- Wireless Apple CarPlay
- Wireless Android Auto
- Black Soft Top
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Dealer permit #9740

Vehicle Features

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Full-Time All-Wheel

Exterior

Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Additional Features

Glass rear window
Power Convertible Top w/Lining
Automatic Roll-Over Protection and Manual Wind Blocker

Email Birchwood BMW

Birchwood BMW

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

$69,981

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood BMW

204-452-7799

2023 BMW 4 Series