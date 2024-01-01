$64,999+ tax & licensing
2023 BMW M340i
XDRIVE AWD - CLEAN CARFAX!! Tacora Red Lthr!!
Location
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-560-6292
$64,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
51,250KM
VIN 3MW49FF09P8D23946
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Sapphire Metallic
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 51,250 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2023 BMW M340i xDrive is a testament to BMW's commitment to delivering vehicles that offer both performance and luxury. With its powerful engine, sophisticated design, and advanced technology, it stands out as a top choice in the luxury sports sedan market. Whether you're seeking a daily driver with a touch of excitement or a weekend cruiser with premium features, the M340i xDrive is sure to impress. Beyond its impressive specifications, the M340i xDrive embodies the essence of driving pleasure. The seamless integration of performance and comfort ensures that every journey, whether a short commute or a long road trip, is enjoyable and engaging. The attention to detail in both the exterior and interior design highlights BMW's dedication to craftsmanship and innovation.
Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this used 2023 BMW M340I please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 5851
FEATURES OF THE 2023 BMW M340I XDRIVE
- Sunroof
- Leather Interior
CONVENIENCE
- Remote Engine Start
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Heated Seats
- Dual-Climate Control
- Cruise Control
- Power Driver & Passenger Seat
- Remote Trunk Release
- Heads-Up Display
SAFETY FEATURES
- Surround View Camera
- Forward Collision Warning
- Lane Departure Alert
- Blind Spot Alert
- Emergency Braking Assist
- Electronic Parking Brake
- Parking Distance Sensor
- Tire Pressure Monitoring System
- Traction Control
- Stability Control
- Anti-Lock Brake System
TECHNOLOGY
- 14.9-Inch Touch-Screen
- Apple CarPlay
- Android Auto
- SiriusXM
- Navigation
- Bluetooth
- AM/FM Stereo
- USB Ports
- 10-Speaker
PERFORMANCE
- 3.0L I6 Engine
- Automatic Transmission
