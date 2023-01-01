$51,981+ tax & licensing
2023 BMW X1
xDrive28i X-Line | Premium Enhanced | 19" Wheels
Location
Birchwood BMW
45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
204-452-7799
$51,981
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sanremo Green Metallic
- Interior Colour Oyster
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 18,912 KM
Vehicle Description
Local, One Owner, Employee Lease Return!
- xLine Specifciation
- Premium Enhanced Package
- 19 " Upgraded Wheels
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Panoramic Roof
- Heated Front Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Harman/Kardon Sound System
- Driving Assistant
- Head-Up Display
- Comfort Access
- AWD
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer permit #9740
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Interior
Safety
Convenience
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Additional Features
Quick Links
