Local, One Owner, Collision Free, Loaded X1! - Heads Up Display - Video Augmented Reality Navigation - Harman/Kardon Sound System - Heated Seats - Heated Steering Wheel - Panoramic Glass Sunroof - Interior Camera - MyBMW Remote Engine Start - 19 Inch Upgraded Wheel Package - X Line Exterior Design Package - Active Seat Front Seats with Massage - Sport Seats - Universal Garage Door Opener - Comfort Access with Kick Activated Power Trunk - Auto Dimming Interior and Exterior Mirrors - Wireless Device Charging - Digital Cockpit Professional - Wireless Android Auto - Wireless Apple CarPlay - Upholstered Dashboard - Driving Assistant Professional - Radar Adaptive Cruise Control - Steering and Lane Control Semi-Autonomous Driving - Active Lane Keep Assistant - Active Blind Spot Detection - Front Collision Warning with Emergency Braking - Cross Traffic Alert - Heated Seats - LED Headlights Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including: A full CARFAX vehicle report Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas. BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience Certifiable BMW Vehicles 21 Loaner Vehicles Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799. Dealer Permit #9740 Dealer permit #9740

2023 BMW X1

27,500 KM

$46,481

+ tax & licensing
12085510

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-452-7799

Used
27,500KM
VIN WBX73EF07P5Y06802

  • Exterior Colour Storm Bay Metallic
  • Interior Colour MOCHA
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 27,500 KM

Local, One Owner, Collision Free, Loaded X1!
- Heads Up Display
- Video Augmented Reality Navigation
- Harman/Kardon Sound System
- Heated Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Panoramic Glass Sunroof
- Interior Camera
- MyBMW Remote Engine Start
- 19 Inch Upgraded Wheel Package
- X Line Exterior Design Package
- Active Seat Front Seats with Massage
- Sport Seats
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Comfort Access with Kick Activated Power Trunk
- Auto Dimming Interior and Exterior Mirrors
- Wireless Device Charging
- Digital Cockpit Professional
- Wireless Android Auto
- Wireless Apple CarPlay
- Upholstered Dashboard
- Driving Assistant Professional
- Radar Adaptive Cruise Control
- Steering and Lane Control Semi-Autonomous Driving
- Active Lane Keep Assistant
- Active Blind Spot Detection
- Front Collision Warning with Emergency Braking
- Cross Traffic Alert
- LED Headlights
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Rigid cargo cover
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Lane Departure Warning
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Park Distance Control Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Warning w/City Braking and Cross-Traffic Alert Rear

Voice Activation
aux audio input jack
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Radio w/Seek-Scan

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Lip Spoiler
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Programmable Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Full-Time All-Wheel

Speed Compensated Volume Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Radio Data System and External Memory Control

2023 BMW X1