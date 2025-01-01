$46,481+ tax & licensing
2023 BMW X1
xDrive28i Enhanced | Driver Assist Pro | Massage
Location
Birchwood BMW
45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
204-452-7799
$46,481
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Storm Bay Metallic
- Interior Colour MOCHA
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 27,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Local, One Owner, Collision Free, Loaded X1!
- Heads Up Display
- Video Augmented Reality Navigation
- Harman/Kardon Sound System
- Heated Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Panoramic Glass Sunroof
- Interior Camera
- MyBMW Remote Engine Start
- 19 Inch Upgraded Wheel Package
- X Line Exterior Design Package
- Active Seat Front Seats with Massage
- Sport Seats
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Comfort Access with Kick Activated Power Trunk
- Auto Dimming Interior and Exterior Mirrors
- Wireless Device Charging
- Digital Cockpit Professional
- Wireless Android Auto
- Wireless Apple CarPlay
- Upholstered Dashboard
- Driving Assistant Professional
- Radar Adaptive Cruise Control
- Steering and Lane Control Semi-Autonomous Driving
- Active Lane Keep Assistant
- Active Blind Spot Detection
- Front Collision Warning with Emergency Braking
- Cross Traffic Alert
- LED Headlights
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
204-452-7799