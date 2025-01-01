Menu
Account
Sign In
Accident Free! - MyBMW Remote Engine Start from App or Key - Wireless Apple CarPlay - Wireless Android Auto - Panoramic Glass Sunroof - Heated Seats - Heated Steering Wheel - Comfort Access with Kick Activated Power Trunk - Ambient Lighting Package - Galvanic Controls - Full Digital Instrument Display - Navigation - LED Headlights - Driving Assistant - Active Lane Departure Warning - Active Blind Spot Detection - Front Collision Warning with Emergency Braking - Backup Camera Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including: A full CARFAX vehicle report Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas. BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience Certifiable BMW Vehicles 21 Loaner Vehicles Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799. Dealer Permit #9740 Dealer permit #9740

2023 BMW X3

36,440 KM

Details Description Features

$47,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 BMW X3

xDrive30i Essentials | Remote Start | Free Winter Tires

Watch This Vehicle
12203314

2023 BMW X3

xDrive30i Essentials | Remote Start | Free Winter Tires

Location

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-452-7799

Contact Seller

$47,991

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
36,440KM
VIN 5UX53DP02P9S81202

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Jet Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 36,440 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident Free!
- MyBMW Remote Engine Start from App or Key
- Wireless Apple CarPlay
- Wireless Android Auto
- Panoramic Glass Sunroof
- Heated Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Comfort Access with Kick Activated Power Trunk
- Ambient Lighting Package
- Galvanic Controls
- Full Digital Instrument Display
- Navigation
- LED Headlights
- Driving Assistant
- Active Lane Departure Warning
- Active Blind Spot Detection
- Front Collision Warning with Emergency Braking
- Backup Camera
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Dealer permit #9740

Vehicle Features

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors

Mechanical

Brake Assist
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Full-Time All-Wheel
Transmission: Sport Automatic w/Paddle Shifters

Convenience

Clock

Safety

Hill Descent Control
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot

Media / Nav / Comm

Voice Activation
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Lip Spoiler
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Additional Features

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Radio Data System and External Memory Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood BMW

Used 2021 BMW X5 xDrive40i Enhanced | Merino Leather for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 BMW X5 xDrive40i Enhanced | Merino Leather 67,497 KM $52,482 + tax & lic
Used 2020 BMW X5 xDrive40i PREMIUM EXCELLENCE PACKAGE | TRAILER TOW HITCH for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2020 BMW X5 xDrive40i PREMIUM EXCELLENCE PACKAGE | TRAILER TOW HITCH 69,087 KM $49,044 + tax & lic
Used 2021 BMW X3 xDrive30e Plug In Hybrid! Very Low KMs! for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 BMW X3 xDrive30e Plug In Hybrid! Very Low KMs! 26,329 KM $44,389 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood BMW

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood BMW

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

Call Dealer

204-452-XXXX

(click to show)

204-452-7799

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$47,991

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood BMW

204-452-7799

Contact Seller
2023 BMW X3