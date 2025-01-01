$50,447+ tax & licensing
2023 BMW X3
xDrive30i Premium | Digital Cockpit Professional
2023 BMW X3
xDrive30i Premium | Digital Cockpit Professional
Location
Birchwood BMW
45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
204-452-7799
$50,447
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Alpine White
- Interior Colour Tacora Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 26,432 KM
Vehicle Description
Local, Accident Free, Owner Owner, Lease Return!
- MyBMW Remote Engine Start from Key or App
- Comfort Access with Proximity Sense
- Ambient Lighting Package
- Galvanic Controls
- Panoramic Glass Sunroof
- Upgraded Digital Cockpit with Larger Screen and Digital Dash
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Wireless Charging
- Wireless Android Auto
- Wireless Apple CarPlay
- Backup Camera
- Driving Assistant
- Active Lane Departure Warning
- Active Blind Spot Detection
- Front Collision Warning with Emergency Braking
- LED Headlights
- Navigation
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Dealer permit #9740
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
Convenience
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Birchwood BMW
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Birchwood BMW
Birchwood BMW
Call Dealer
204-452-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
204-452-7799