Local, Accident Free, Owner Owner, Lease Return! - MyBMW Remote Engine Start from Key or App - Comfort Access with Proximity Sense - Ambient Lighting Package - Galvanic Controls - Panoramic Glass Sunroof - Upgraded Digital Cockpit with Larger Screen and Digital Dash - Universal Garage Door Opener - Wireless Charging - Wireless Android Auto - Wireless Apple CarPlay - Backup Camera - Driving Assistant - Active Lane Departure Warning - Active Blind Spot Detection - Front Collision Warning with Emergency Braking - LED Headlights - Navigation Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including: A full CARFAX vehicle report Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas. BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience Certifiable BMW Vehicles 21 Loaner Vehicles Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799. Dealer Permit #9740

2023 BMW X3

26,432 KM

$50,447

+ tax & licensing
2023 BMW X3

xDrive30i Premium | Digital Cockpit Professional

2023 BMW X3

xDrive30i Premium | Digital Cockpit Professional

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-452-7799

VIN 5UX53DP04P9P54775

  • Exterior Colour Alpine White
  • Interior Colour Tacora Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 26,432 KM

Local, Accident Free, Owner Owner, Lease Return!
- MyBMW Remote Engine Start from Key or App
- Comfort Access with Proximity Sense
- Ambient Lighting Package
- Galvanic Controls
- Panoramic Glass Sunroof
- Upgraded Digital Cockpit with Larger Screen and Digital Dash
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Wireless Charging
- Wireless Android Auto
- Wireless Apple CarPlay
- Backup Camera
- Driving Assistant
- Active Lane Departure Warning
- Active Blind Spot Detection
- Front Collision Warning with Emergency Braking
- LED Headlights
- Navigation
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Dealer permit #9740

Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Perimeter Alarm
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Park Distance Control Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Clock

Hill Descent Control
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Full-Time All-Wheel
Transmission: Sport Automatic w/Paddle Shifters

Voice Activation
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Deep Tinted Glass
Lip Spoiler
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Radio Data System and External Memory Control

Birchwood BMW

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

2023 BMW X3