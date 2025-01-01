$43,981+ taxes & licensing
2023 BMW X3
xDrive30i Premium | Digital Dash | Remote Start | New Tires
Location
Birchwood BMW
45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
204-452-7799
$43,981
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Mineral White Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 57,446 KM
Vehicle Description
Accident Free X3 with New Tires!
- Comfort Access with Proximity Auto Lock and Unlock
- Wireless Apple CarPlay
- Wireless Android Auto
- MyBMW Remote Engine Start from Key or App with $0 Subscription
- Galvanic Controls
- Ambient Lighting Package
- Panoramic Glass Sunroof
- Full Digital Instrument Cluster
- Navigation
- Touchscreen
- Kick Activated Power Trunk
- Driving Assistant
- Active Blind Spot Detection
- Active Lane Departure Assist
- Front Collision Alert with Emergency Braking
- LED Headlights
- Heated Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Dealer permit #9740
Vehicle Features
