Accident Free X3 with New Tires! - Comfort Access with Proximity Auto Lock and Unlock - Wireless Apple CarPlay - Wireless Android Auto - MyBMW Remote Engine Start from Key or App with $0 Subscription - Galvanic Controls - Ambient Lighting Package - Panoramic Glass Sunroof - Full Digital Instrument Cluster - Navigation - Touchscreen - Kick Activated Power Trunk - Driving Assistant - Active Blind Spot Detection - Active Lane Departure Assist - Front Collision Alert with Emergency Braking - LED Headlights - Heated Seats - Heated Steering Wheel Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including: A full CARFAX vehicle report Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas. BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience Certifiable BMW Vehicles 21 Loaner Vehicles Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799. Dealer Permit #9740 Dealer permit #9740

2023 BMW X3

57,446 KM

$43,981

+ taxes & licensing
2023 BMW X3

xDrive30i Premium | Digital Dash | Remote Start | New Tires

12898271

2023 BMW X3

xDrive30i Premium | Digital Dash | Remote Start | New Tires

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-452-7799

$43,981

+ taxes & licensing

Used
57,446KM
VIN 5UX53DP05P9S48646

  • Exterior Colour Mineral White Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 57,446 KM

Accident Free X3 with New Tires!
- Comfort Access with Proximity Auto Lock and Unlock
- Wireless Apple CarPlay
- Wireless Android Auto
- MyBMW Remote Engine Start from Key or App with $0 Subscription
- Galvanic Controls
- Ambient Lighting Package
- Panoramic Glass Sunroof
- Full Digital Instrument Cluster
- Navigation
- Touchscreen
- Kick Activated Power Trunk
- Driving Assistant
- Active Blind Spot Detection
- Active Lane Departure Assist
- Front Collision Alert with Emergency Braking
- LED Headlights
- Heated Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Dealer permit #9740

Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Perimeter Alarm
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot

Clock

Hill Descent Control
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Full-Time All-Wheel
Transmission: Sport Automatic w/Paddle Shifters

Voice Activation
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Deep Tinted Glass
Lip Spoiler
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Radio Data System and External Memory Control

Birchwood BMW

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-452-7799

$43,981

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood BMW

204-452-7799

2023 BMW X3