52,184 KM

Essence Essence Sport Touring | Clean CARFAX | One Owner

12645750

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

Used
52,184KM
VIN 5GAEVAKW4PJ213764

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Moonstone Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Dark Galvanized seats with Ebony interior accents
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 52,184 KM

Vehicle Description

Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer! Come and See Why!

We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. Also, with complete online and in-store experience, we allow you to shop the way you want!

Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video! Please just ask!
Discover luxury and versatility in this 2023 Buick Enclave! With only 52,184 km on the odometer, this gently used SUV offers exceptional value and modern amenities for the discerning family.

Key Features:
- Hands-free power liftgate with projected Buick tri-shield logo
- Heated power-adjustable mirrors with integrated turn signals
- Deep-tinted glass for enhanced privacy and style
- Wi-Fi Hotspot capability for on-the-go connectivity
- Teen Driver technology for peace of mind
- 8-way power driver seat with lumbar control
- Leather-wrapped steering wheel with mounted controls
- All-Wheel Drive System with Driver Select

Experience the Birchwood difference! We pride ourselves on transparent pricing and a seamless buying process. Whether you prefer to shop online or visit our showroom, we're here to accommodate your needs. Ready to take the next step? Reserve your test drive today, start your purchase online, or contact us with any questions. Your perfect family SUV awaits at Birchwood Hyundai!
All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include:

*Full Multi-point Inspection
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Detailed cleaning

Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail!

Experience WAH at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why everyone is heading North to buy their new Hyundai!

Dealer permit #4423
Vehicle Features

Exterior

Spoiler
COMPACT SPARE

Power Options

Power

Safety

Airbags
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
Passenger sensing system

Interior

STEERING WHEEL
Keyless Start
Power Driver Lumbar Control
Remote vehicle starter system extended range

Seating

SEAT ADJUSTER

Media / Nav / Comm

Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Additional Features

Rear
Steering
liftgate
Visors
MIRRORS
brakes
steering column
Door Locks
LED
WINDOWS
4-wheel antilock
Defogger
Glass
front passenger
4-wheel disc
blackwall
Electric
leather-wrapped
Tire
driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
6-way power
Chassis
outside heated power-adjustable
rear-window electric
deep-tinted
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener
3-channel programmable
driver 8-way power
power passenger lumbar control
phone and cruise
T135/70R18
Headlamp control
automatic on and off
tilt and telescoping
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver
hands free with projected logo (Buick tri-shield)
Teen Driver configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
All-Wheel Drive System with Driver Select
rear child security lock
manual child lock system (rear door latch)
power driver with Express-Up/Down
front and rear passenger Express-Down
to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features
manual-folding and driver-side auto-dimming
body-colour with integrated turn signal indicators
Steering wheel controls mounted controls for audio
dual-stage frontal and side-impact for driver and front passenger driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact and roof-rail side-impact for all rows in outboard seating positions

