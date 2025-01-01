$46,991+ taxes & licensing
2023 Buick Enclave
Essence Essence Sport Touring | Clean CARFAX | One Owner
2023 Buick Enclave
Essence Essence Sport Touring | Clean CARFAX | One Owner
Location
Birchwood Hyundai
2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
204-633-2420
$46,991
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Moonstone Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Dark Galvanized seats with Ebony interior accents
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 52,184 KM
Vehicle Description
Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer! Come and See Why!
We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. Also, with complete online and in-store experience, we allow you to shop the way you want!
Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video! Please just ask!
Discover luxury and versatility in this 2023 Buick Enclave! With only 52,184 km on the odometer, this gently used SUV offers exceptional value and modern amenities for the discerning family.
Key Features:
- Hands-free power liftgate with projected Buick tri-shield logo
- Heated power-adjustable mirrors with integrated turn signals
- Deep-tinted glass for enhanced privacy and style
- Wi-Fi Hotspot capability for on-the-go connectivity
- Teen Driver technology for peace of mind
- 8-way power driver seat with lumbar control
- Leather-wrapped steering wheel with mounted controls
- All-Wheel Drive System with Driver Select
Experience the Birchwood difference! We pride ourselves on transparent pricing and a seamless buying process. Whether you prefer to shop online or visit our showroom, we're here to accommodate your needs. Ready to take the next step? Reserve your test drive today, start your purchase online, or contact us with any questions. Your perfect family SUV awaits at Birchwood Hyundai!
All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include:
*Full Multi-point Inspection
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Detailed cleaning
Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail!
Experience WAH at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why everyone is heading North to buy their new Hyundai!
Dealer permit #4423
Dealer permit #4423
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Power Options
Safety
Interior
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Birchwood Hyundai
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Birchwood Hyundai
Birchwood Hyundai
Call Dealer
204-633-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
204-633-2420