Discover luxury and innovation with this 2023 Cadillac XT6! This one-owner, accident-free gem combines style and safety for an unparalleled driving experience. Key Highlights: - Bose Performance Series 14-speaker system for audiophiles - Hands-Free Liftgate with Cadillac branded projection light - Power UltraView double-sized glass roof for panoramic views - Brembo front brakes with eye-catching red calipers - Advanced safety features including Lane Change Alert and Side Blind Zone Alert - Real-time damping suspension for a smooth, responsive ride - Wi-Fi Hotspot capability for seamless connectivity Experience the epitome of American luxury. Schedule a test drive today to feel the power and sophistication of the Cadillac XT6. Our team at Birchwood Ford is ready to answer your questions and guide you through our streamlined purchase process. Dont miss this opportunity to own a piece of automotive excellence contact us now! Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing. Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTraders 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.

75,409 KM

AWD Sport Accident Free | Leather | Moonroof

12696258

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

Used
75,409KM
VIN 1GYKPGRS8PZ115849

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 75,409 KM

Vehicle Description

Discover luxury and innovation with this 2023 Cadillac XT6! This one-owner, accident-free gem combines style and safety for an unparalleled driving experience.

Key Highlights:
- Bose Performance Series 14-speaker system for audiophiles
- Hands-Free Liftgate with Cadillac branded projection light
- Power UltraView double-sized glass roof for panoramic views
- Brembo front brakes with eye-catching red calipers
- Advanced safety features including Lane Change Alert and Side Blind Zone Alert
- Real-time damping suspension for a smooth, responsive ride
- Wi-Fi Hotspot capability for seamless connectivity

Experience the epitome of American luxury. Schedule a test drive today to feel the power and sophistication of the Cadillac XT6. Our team at Birchwood Ford is ready to answer your questions and guide you through our streamlined purchase process. Don't miss this opportunity to own a piece of automotive excellence contact us now!
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.


Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!

When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.



Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!

People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!



Dealer permit #4454
Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Airbags
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
airbag
front passenger/child presence detector
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert

Exterior

Spoiler
Sunroof
COMPACT SPARE
Intellibeam

Interior

Adaptive remote start

Media / Nav / Comm

Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Additional Features

Rear
Steering
null
MIRRORS
PERFORMANCE
brakes
headlamps
Door Locks
LED
Front and Rear
WINDOWS
Hands-Free Liftgate
4-wheel antilock
Defogger
Glass
Tire
Mirror
Audio system feature
Chassis
deep-tinted (all windows
rear child security
outside heated
power-adjustable
spare
Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint
Wheel
automatic on/off
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener
3-channel programmable
18" (45.7 cm) steel
Brembo front
open and close
power UltraView double-sized glass roof that opens over first row
full-range
powertrain and brake modulated
driver-side auto-dimming with integrated turn signals
tilt-sliding with Express-Open and power sunshade
power front express-up and down
except light-tinted glass on windshield)
rear-window electric with front and side window outlets for the driver and right-front passenger
real-time damping suspension
rear express down
Electric Power Steering assist
dual-stage frontal and seat-mounted side-impact for driver and front passenger; knee for driver; head-curtain for all outboard seating positions with rollover protection
4-wheel disc. Red painted calipers
programmable memory height with Cadillac branded projection light
inside rearview auto-dimming (Upgradeable to (DRZ) Rear Camera Mirror when (Y4N) Technology Package is ordered.)
automatic high beam on/off (Deleted when (UKL) Super Cruise or (JSE) Platinum Package is ordered.)
powerfolding
Bose Performance Series 14-speaker system includes Cadillac speaker grille pattern
Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning (Deleted when (UKL) Super Cruise is ordered.)

