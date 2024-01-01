Menu
Local Trade | Clean CARFAX | Black Bowtie Emblems | Panoramic Sunroof | Wireless Charging | Heated Steering Wheel | Hands Free Power Lift Gate | HD Rear Vision Camera Experience the epitome of style and performance with this 2023 Chevrolet Blazer RS AWD. This sleek SUV combines power and luxury, perfect for the urban adventurer or family-oriented driver seeking both comfort and capability. - Powerful 3.6L V6 engine with smooth automatic transmission - All-Wheel Drive for enhanced traction and control - Panoramic sunroof for an open-air driving experience - Hands-free power liftgate for convenient cargo access - Wireless charging to keep your devices powered on the go - Heated steering wheel for comfort in colder climates - Bose premium 8-speaker system for immersive audio - Advanced safety features including Lane Change Alert and Blind Zone Alert Dont miss out on this exceptional Blazer RS. Whether youre ready to make it yours or have questions, our team at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC is here to assist. Schedule a test drive today and experience the Blazers impressive features firsthand. Visit our website or contact us directly to start your journey with this remarkable SUV. All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following: · a Birchwood Certified Inspection · a full tank of fuel · Full service records (if available) · a CARFAX report Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter. Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home. Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget! Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.

2023 Chevrolet Blazer RS

50,093 KM

$43,165

+ tax & licensing
2023 Chevrolet Blazer

RS | 2-year Maintenance Free |

2023 Chevrolet Blazer

RS | 2-year Maintenance Free |

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

$43,165

+ taxes & licensing

Used
50,093KM
VIN 3GNKBKRS8PS224386

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Jet Black With Red Accents
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 50,093 KM

Vehicle Description

Local Trade | Clean CARFAX | Black Bowtie Emblems | Panoramic Sunroof | Wireless Charging | Heated Steering Wheel | Hands Free Power Lift Gate | HD Rear Vision Camera
Experience the epitome of style and performance with this 2023 Chevrolet Blazer RS AWD. This sleek SUV combines power and luxury, perfect for the urban adventurer or family-oriented driver seeking both comfort and capability.

- Powerful 3.6L V6 engine with smooth automatic transmission
- All-Wheel Drive for enhanced traction and control
- Panoramic sunroof for an open-air driving experience
- Hands-free power liftgate for convenient cargo access
- Wireless charging to keep your devices powered on the go
- Heated steering wheel for comfort in colder climates
- Bose premium 8-speaker system for immersive audio
- Advanced safety features including Lane Change Alert and Blind Zone Alert

Don't miss out on this exceptional Blazer RS. Whether you're ready to make it yours or have questions, our team at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC is here to assist. Schedule a test drive today and experience the Blazer's impressive features firsthand. Visit our website or contact us directly to start your journey with this remarkable SUV.
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.

Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget!

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
remote start
STEERING WHEEL
Theft-deterrent system
Power Driver Lumbar Control

Exterior

Sunroof
COMPACT SPARE

Safety

Airbags
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert
Front outboard Passenger Sensing System for frontal outboard passenger airbag

Comfort

HEATED

Seating

SEAT ADJUSTER

Media / Nav / Comm

Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Additional Features

Stabilitrak
liftgate
Visors
brakes
Door Locks
LED
WINDOWS
4-wheel antilock
Defogger
Glass
4-wheel disc
blackwall
Tire
Mirror
programmable
unauthorized entry
Audio system feature
inside rearview auto-dimming
rear child security
rear-window electric
stability control system with traction control
deep-tinted
spare
Wheel
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener
front passenger 6-way power
T135/70R18
18" (45.7 cm) steel
Headlamp control
automatic on and off with automatic delay
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver
electrical
dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and right-front passenger
Power Panoramic
rear power programmable
hands free with emblem projection
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features
frontal and seat-mounted for driver and front passenger knee for driver
and head-curtain for front and rear outboard seating positions
rear windows and liftgate
power with driver Express-Up/Down and front passenger and rear seat passengers Express-Down
Bose premium 8-speaker system with amplifier
driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors covered
tilt-sliding with power sunshade
centre instrument panel speaker and subwoofer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

$43,165

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2023 Chevrolet Blazer