2023 Chevrolet Blazer
RS | 2-year Maintenance Free |
Location
Birchwood Chevrolet
3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1
204-837-5811
$43,165
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Jet Black With Red Accents
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 50,093 KM
Vehicle Description
Local Trade | Clean CARFAX | Black Bowtie Emblems | Panoramic Sunroof | Wireless Charging | Heated Steering Wheel | Hands Free Power Lift Gate | HD Rear Vision Camera
Experience the epitome of style and performance with this 2023 Chevrolet Blazer RS AWD. This sleek SUV combines power and luxury, perfect for the urban adventurer or family-oriented driver seeking both comfort and capability.
- Powerful 3.6L V6 engine with smooth automatic transmission
- All-Wheel Drive for enhanced traction and control
- Panoramic sunroof for an open-air driving experience
- Hands-free power liftgate for convenient cargo access
- Wireless charging to keep your devices powered on the go
- Heated steering wheel for comfort in colder climates
- Bose premium 8-speaker system for immersive audio
- Advanced safety features including Lane Change Alert and Blind Zone Alert
Don't miss out on this exceptional Blazer RS. Whether you're ready to make it yours or have questions, our team at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC is here to assist. Schedule a test drive today and experience the Blazer's impressive features firsthand. Visit our website or contact us directly to start your journey with this remarkable SUV.
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.
Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget!
Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240
204-837-5811