Look at this 2023 Chevrolet Colorado 4WD Trail Boss **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Turbocharged Gas I4 2.7L/ engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Colorado features the following options: ENGINE, 2.7L TURBO PLUS (310 hp [231 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 391 lb-ft of torque [530 Nm] @ 2000 rpm) (STD) (When ordered with (RWQ) LPO, 2.7L Turbo High-Output Calibration, the torque changes to 430 lb-ft of torque [583 Nm] @ 3000 rpm., Wireless phone projection, for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Windshield, solar absorbing, Windows, Power with driver express up/down, Windows, power rear, express down, Window, power front, passenger express down, Wheels, 18 X 8.5 (45.7 cm x 21.6 cm), Black High Gloss aluminum, Wheel, spare, 17 x 8 (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) steel, Wheel mouldings, and Visors, driver and front passenger vanity mirrors. Stop by and visit us at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress Street, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.

2023 Chevrolet Colorado

17,054 KM

2023 Chevrolet Colorado

4WD Trail Boss **New Arrival**

2023 Chevrolet Colorado

4WD Trail Boss **New Arrival**

Location

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

204-772-2411

17,054KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Jet Black, cloth
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 17,054 KM

Vehicle Description

Look at this 2023 Chevrolet Colorado 4WD Trail Boss **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Turbocharged Gas I4 2.7L/ engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Colorado features the following options: ENGINE, 2.7L TURBO PLUS (310 hp [231 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 391 lb-ft of torque [530 Nm] @ 2000 rpm) (STD) (When ordered with (RWQ) LPO, 2.7L Turbo High-Output Calibration, the torque changes to 430 lb-ft of torque [583 Nm] @ 3000 rpm., Wireless phone projection, for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Windshield, solar absorbing, Windows, Power with driver express up/down, Windows, power rear, express down, Window, power front, passenger express down, Wheels, 18" X 8.5" (45.7 cm x 21.6 cm), Black High Gloss aluminum, Wheel, spare, 17 x 8" (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) steel, Wheel mouldings, and Visors, driver and front passenger vanity mirrors. Stop by and visit us at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress Street, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Keyless Start

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Powertrain

High Output
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning
ENGINE 2.7L TURBO PLUS (310 hp [231 kW] @ 5600 rpm 391 lb-ft of torque [530 Nm] @ 2000 rpm) (STD) (When ordered with (RWQ) LPO 2.7L Turbo High-Output Calibration the torque changes to 430 lb-ft of torque [583 Nm] @ 3000 rpm.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Capital Ford Winnipeg

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

Capital Ford Winnipeg

204-772-2411

2023 Chevrolet Colorado