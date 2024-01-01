$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Chevrolet Colorado
4WD Trail Boss **New Arrival**
2023 Chevrolet Colorado
4WD Trail Boss **New Arrival**
Location
Capital Ford Winnipeg
555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1
204-772-2411
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Jet Black, cloth
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 17,054 KM
Vehicle Description
Look at this 2023 Chevrolet Colorado 4WD Trail Boss **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Turbocharged Gas I4 2.7L/ engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Colorado features the following options: ENGINE, 2.7L TURBO PLUS (310 hp [231 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 391 lb-ft of torque [530 Nm] @ 2000 rpm) (STD) (When ordered with (RWQ) LPO, 2.7L Turbo High-Output Calibration, the torque changes to 430 lb-ft of torque [583 Nm] @ 3000 rpm., Wireless phone projection, for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Windshield, solar absorbing, Windows, Power with driver express up/down, Windows, power rear, express down, Window, power front, passenger express down, Wheels, 18" X 8.5" (45.7 cm x 21.6 cm), Black High Gloss aluminum, Wheel, spare, 17 x 8" (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) steel, Wheel mouldings, and Visors, driver and front passenger vanity mirrors. Stop by and visit us at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress Street, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Powertrain
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Capital Ford Winnipeg
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Capital Ford Winnipeg
Capital Ford Winnipeg
Call Dealer
204-772-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
204-772-2411