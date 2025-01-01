$46,704+ taxes & licensing
2023 Chevrolet Express
Cargo RWD 2500 155" Clean CARFAX |
Location
Birchwood Chevrolet
3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1
204-837-5811
$46,704
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Jet Black/Medium Dark Pewter
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 43,486 KM
Vehicle Description
New Tires | New Brakes |
Looking for a reliable workhorse? Check out this 2023 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500! With only 43,455 km on the odometer, this used van is ready to tackle your toughest jobs. Its spacious cargo area and robust features make it an ideal choice for businesses and contractors alike.
Key Features:
- Rear wheel drive for enhanced traction and payload capacity
- 4-wheel antilock disc brakes for improved safety and control
- Power steering for easy maneuverability
- Wi-Fi Hotspot capability to keep you connected on the go
- Heated power-adjustable exterior mirrors for all-weather visibility
- StabiliTrak system for enhanced stability and traction control
- Comprehensive airbag system for driver and passenger safety
Experience the power and versatility of the Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500 for yourself. Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC today to schedule a test drive or explore your purchasing options. Our knowledgeable team is ready to answer any questions you may have about this exceptional work van. Don't miss out on this opportunity to elevate your business with a reliable and capable vehicle!
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.
Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget! Your Experience is Everything.
Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240
