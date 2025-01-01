Menu
Account
Sign In
New Tires | New Brakes | Looking for a reliable workhorse? Check out this 2023 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500! With only 43,455 km on the odometer, this used van is ready to tackle your toughest jobs. Its spacious cargo area and robust features make it an ideal choice for businesses and contractors alike. Key Features: - Rear wheel drive for enhanced traction and payload capacity - 4-wheel antilock disc brakes for improved safety and control - Power steering for easy maneuverability - Wi-Fi Hotspot capability to keep you connected on the go - Heated power-adjustable exterior mirrors for all-weather visibility - StabiliTrak system for enhanced stability and traction control - Comprehensive airbag system for driver and passenger safety Experience the power and versatility of the Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500 for yourself. Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC today to schedule a test drive or explore your purchasing options. Our knowledgeable team is ready to answer any questions you may have about this exceptional work van. Dont miss out on this opportunity to elevate your business with a reliable and capable vehicle! All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following: · a Birchwood Certified Inspection · a full tank of fuel · Full service records (if available) · a CARFAX report Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter. Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home. Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget! Your Experience is Everything. Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240. Dealer permit #4240

2023 Chevrolet Express

43,486 KM

Details Description Features

$46,704

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Chevrolet Express

Cargo RWD 2500 155" Clean CARFAX |

Watch This Vehicle
12623223

2023 Chevrolet Express

Cargo RWD 2500 155" Clean CARFAX |

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

  1. 12623223
  2. 12623223
  3. 12623223
  4. 12623223
  5. 12623223
  6. 12623223
  7. 12623223
  8. 12623223
  9. 12623223
  10. 12623223
  11. 12623223
  12. 12623223
  13. 12623223
  14. 12623223
  15. 12623223
  16. 12623223
  17. 12623223
  18. 12623223
  19. 12623223
  20. 12623223
  21. 12623223
  22. 12623223
  23. 12623223
  24. 12623223
  25. 12623223
Contact Seller
Sale

$46,704

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
43,486KM
VIN 1GCWGBFP6P1158871

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Jet Black/Medium Dark Pewter
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 43,486 KM

Vehicle Description

New Tires | New Brakes |
Looking for a reliable workhorse? Check out this 2023 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500! With only 43,455 km on the odometer, this used van is ready to tackle your toughest jobs. Its spacious cargo area and robust features make it an ideal choice for businesses and contractors alike.

Key Features:
- Rear wheel drive for enhanced traction and payload capacity
- 4-wheel antilock disc brakes for improved safety and control
- Power steering for easy maneuverability
- Wi-Fi Hotspot capability to keep you connected on the go
- Heated power-adjustable exterior mirrors for all-weather visibility
- StabiliTrak system for enhanced stability and traction control
- Comprehensive airbag system for driver and passenger safety

Experience the power and versatility of the Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500 for yourself. Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC today to schedule a test drive or explore your purchasing options. Our knowledgeable team is ready to answer any questions you may have about this exceptional work van. Don't miss out on this opportunity to elevate your business with a reliable and capable vehicle!
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.

Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget! Your Experience is Everything.

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Rear Wheel Drive

Power Options

Power

Safety

Airbags
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS

Interior

Theft-deterrent system

Media / Nav / Comm

Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Included and only available with (UE1) OnStar. Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Additional Features

Steering
Stabilitrak
MIRRORS
BLACK
brakes
4-wheel antilock
Tires
manual-folding
4-wheel disc
blackwall
Vehicle
Wipers
outside heated power-adjustable
Tow/haul mode selector
PASS-Key III
traction assistance and vehicle stability enhancement system
front LT245/75R16E all-season
rear LT245/75R16E all-season
instrument panel-mounted
front intermittent wet-arm with pulse washers
seat-mounted side-impact for driver and right-front passenger and roof-rail mounted head-curtain for 1-row coverage with (ZX1) driver only high-back bucket seat or (ZX2) driver and right-front passenger high-back bucket seats
and 2-row coverage with (ZP6) 5-passenger Express Crew Van Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Chevrolet

Used 2022 GMC Terrain SLT Upgraded Pro and Tech Package | Local Trade for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 GMC Terrain SLT Upgraded Pro and Tech Package | Local Trade 22,989 KM $33,584 + tax & lic
Used 2019 GMC Yukon SLT Upgraded Sun, Sound, Destination Package | Rear DVD for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2019 GMC Yukon SLT Upgraded Sun, Sound, Destination Package | Rear DVD 128,266 KM $41,839 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Buick Envision Essence Panoramic Sunroof | Technology Package for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Buick Envision Essence Panoramic Sunroof | Technology Package 49,262 KM $33,511 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Chevrolet

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

Call Dealer

204-837-XXXX

(click to show)

204-837-5811

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$46,704

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2023 Chevrolet Express