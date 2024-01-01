Menu
Apple CarPlay | Intelligent Cruise Control | Memory seats Interested in seeing/hearing more? Book a test drive or click the get more info button and we can help you with whatever you need! We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with: A full CARFAX vehicle report. Mandatory alignment on every vehicle A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery Service records (if available) Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490. Dealer Permit #0086

2023 Chevrolet Malibu

9,701 KM

$28,992

+ tax & licensing
2023 Chevrolet Malibu

RS Accident Free | Locally Owned | Low KM's

2023 Chevrolet Malibu

RS Accident Free | Locally Owned | Low KM's

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

$28,992

+ taxes & licensing

Used
9,701KM
VIN 1G1ZG5ST1PF192763

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mosaic Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 9,701 KM

Vehicle Description

Apple CarPlay | Intelligent Cruise Control | Memory seats
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Book a test drive or click the get more info button and we can help you with whatever you need!
We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Vehicle Features

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Intellibeam
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Wheels, 18" (45.7 cm) aluminum
Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel
Headlamp control, automatic on and off
Spoiler, rear
Mirrors, outside power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding
Headlamps, halogen
Tire, compact spare, T125/80R16
Tires, 245/45R18 all-season, blackwall
Bowties, Black, front and rear
Glass, acoustic, laminated, windshield
Grille, chrome surround with Black grille inserts
Badge, nameplate in Black

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
Front-wheel drive
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Tool kit, road emergency
Brake, parking, electronic
Transmission: Xtronic CVT w/Sport Mode Switch -inc: automatic shifter manual mode
Brake lining, high-performance, noise and dust performance
Engine control, stop-start system
Suspension, front MacPherson strut
Brake rotors, Duralife
Engine, 1.5L turbo DOHC 4-cylinder DI with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (160 hp [119.3 kW] @ 5700 rpm, 184 lb-ft torque [248.4 N-m] @ 2500-3000 rpm)
Suspension, rear 4-link, independent
Fuel door, push open
Fuelling system, capless
Exhaust, dual stainless-steel with polished tips
Axle, 5.10 final drive ratio

Safety

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Tire Pressure Monitor System
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Braking control, ECM grade
Door locks, rear child security
StabiliTrak, stability control system with brake assist includes traction control
Trunk latch, safety, manual release
Rear seat reminder
Airbags, 10 total, frontal and knee for driver and front passenger, side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail-mounted head-curtain for front and rear outboard seating positions includes Passenger Sensing System
Daytime Running Lamps, integral to headlamps
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren), for child restraint seats
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
HD Rear Vision Camera (Rear Vision Camera display is not HD with IOR audio system.)
Buckle to Drive prevents vehicle from being shifted out of Park until driver seat belt is fastened; times out after 20 seconds and encourages seat belt use, can be turned on and off in Settings or Teen Driver menu
Following Distance Indicator (Included with (WPS) Chevrolet Safety Assist.)

Interior

Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Pwr Outlet
Keyless Start
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Steering column, tilt and telescopic
FOB Controls -inc: Remote Engine Start
Assist handle, front passenger
Air conditioning, single-zone manual
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped 3-spoke
Map pocket, front passenger seatback
Windows, power with Express-Down on all
Driver Information Centre, monochromatic display
Visors, driver and front passenger vanity mirrors, covered
Power outlet, auxiliary, 12-volt
Seat adjuster, front passenger 6-way manual
Air filter, cabin
Seat, rear 60/40 split-folding
Temperature display, outside
Seat adjuster, 8-way power driver
Seat adjuster, power driver lumbar control
Trunk cargo anchors
Display, 8" diagonal LCD touch screen
Lighting, interior overhead courtesy lamp, dual reading lamps and illuminated trunk area
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Warning indicator, front passenger seat belt
Defogger, rear-window, electric,
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night,

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Media / Nav / Comm

Antenna, body-colour
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system,

Additional Features

ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/electronic brake force distribution (EBD) & brake assist (BA)
Audio system
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
2 Door Curb/Courtesy
Windows and Sunroof/Convertible Roof
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capable
Chevrolet Infotainment 3 system
8" diagonal colour touchscreen
AM/FM stereo. Additional features for compatible phones include: Bluetooth audio streaming for 2 active devices
voice command pass-through to phone
Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar
4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats
automatic high beam on/off (Included with (WPS) Chevrolet Safety Assist.)
Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning (Included with (WPS) Chevrolet Safety Assist.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2023 Chevrolet Malibu