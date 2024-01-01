2023 Chevrolet Malibu

Brake Assist

Hill Descent Control

Tire Pressure Monitor System

Rear child safety locks

Low Tire Pressure Warning

Electronic stability control (ESC)

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera

Braking control, ECM grade

Door locks, rear child security

StabiliTrak, stability control system with brake assist includes traction control

Trunk latch, safety, manual release

Rear seat reminder

Airbags, 10 total, frontal and knee for driver and front passenger, side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail-mounted head-curtain for front and rear outboard seating positions includes Passenger Sensing System

Daytime Running Lamps, integral to headlamps

LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren), for child restraint seats

Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...

HD Rear Vision Camera (Rear Vision Camera display is not HD with IOR audio system.)

Buckle to Drive prevents vehicle from being shifted out of Park until driver seat belt is fastened; times out after 20 seconds and encourages seat belt use, can be turned on and off in Settings or Teen Driver menu