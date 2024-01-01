$68,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
High Country - Sunroof, Htd & Ventilated Lthr!!
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
High Country - Sunroof, Htd & Ventilated Lthr!!
Location
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-560-6292
$68,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
57,000KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1GCUDJED7PZ271926
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Iridescent Pearl Tricoat
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 10316WAV
- Mileage 57,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
*** IRIDESCENT PEARL TRICOAT CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500 HIGH COUNTRY *** SUNROOF, HEATED & VENTILATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PERFORATED LEATHER INTERIOR WITH UMBER ACCENTS *** REMOTE START, 13.4 INCH TOUCHSCREEN, APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO *** Introducing the 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country- the pinnacle of power, luxury, and innovation in a pickup truck! This commanding vehicle combines robust performance with premium features, making it the ideal choice for those who demand excellence on and off the road. With its bold design and advanced technology, the Silverado 1500 High Country stands out as a leader in its class, offering unparalleled towing and hauling capabilities alongside a refined, comfortable interior. Whether you're tackling tough jobs, or cruising in style, the Silverado 1500 High Country delivers a driving experience like no other with features such as a SUNROOF......HEATED SEATS......VENTILATED SEATS......HEATED STEERING WHEEL......Jet Black Perforated Leather Seating Interior w/ Umber Accents......REMOTE START......13.4 Inch Touchscreen......APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO......Navigation......MYCHEVROLET......ONSTAR......SiriusXM......Forward Collision Alert......LANE KEEPING ASSIST......Lane Departure Warning......Trailer Side Blind Zone Alert......Front & Rear Park Assist......STABILITRAK w/ Trailer Sway Control......Hill Start Assist......Trailering Package w/ Hitch Guidance......TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER......Bose Premium Sound System......WiFi Hotspot......Dual-Climate Zone......Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel w/ Media & Cruise Controls......CHROME RUNNING BOARD......TONNEAU COVER......USB A & C Inputs......5.3L V8 Engine......Automatic Transmission......22 INCH PAINTED-ALUMINUM WHEELS WITH CHROME INSERTS w/ BRIDGESTONE TIRES!!
This vehicle comes with the original Owner's Manual and only 57,000 KILOMETERS!! Financing and Extended Warranty available!!
Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
This vehicle comes with the original Owner's Manual and only 57,000 KILOMETERS!! Financing and Extended Warranty available!!
Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Running Boards/Side Steps
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Mirror Memory
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Bed Liner
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring available Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders depending on demand to o...
Front collision mitigation
Aerial View Display System
Front Collision Warning
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Auto Show Sales & Finance
2023 RAM 1500 SPORT NIGHT ED. - Htd & Vented Lthr, Rmt Srt!! 10,500 KM $68,999 + tax & lic
2016 Keystone RV Springdale 27 0 $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Hyundai Venue Preferred - Htd Seats & Wheel, 8in Scrn, Rmt Srt!! 66,000 KM $25,999 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Auto Show Sales & Finance
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
Call Dealer
204-560-XXXX(click to show)
204-560-6292
Alternate Numbers204-489-4494
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$68,999
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Show Sales & Finance
204-560-6292
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500