Z71 Off Road Package | HD Rear Vision Camera | Heated Seats | Heated Steering Wheel | Experience raw power and versatility with this lightly used 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST. With only 22,501 km on the odometer, this truck is just getting started on its journey. - Powerful 5.3L V8 engine for impressive towing capacity - 4-Wheel Drive system for enhanced off-road capability - Spacious Crew Cab design comfortably seats 5 passengers - Advanced safety features including Teen Driver technology - Wi-Fi Hotspot capable for on-the-go connectivity - Electronic Locking differential with 3.55 Axle Ratio for improved traction - Summit White exterior paired with sleek Jet Black interior Ready to experience the Silverado difference? Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC today to schedule a test drive. Our team is standing by to answer any questions and guide you through our hassle-free purchasing process. Dont miss this opportunity to own a barely-broken-in powerhouse contact us now!

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

22,501 KM

$60,017

+ tax & licensing
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

RST Z71 Package | 5.3L V8

12199657

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

RST Z71 Package | 5.3L V8

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

$60,017

+ taxes & licensing

Used
22,501KM
VIN 2GCUDEED1P1111556

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 22,501 KM

Z71 Off Road Package | HD Rear Vision Camera | Heated Seats | Heated Steering Wheel |
Experience raw power and versatility with this lightly used 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST. With only 22,501 km on the odometer, this truck is just getting started on its journey.

- Powerful 5.3L V8 engine for impressive towing capacity
- 4-Wheel Drive system for enhanced off-road capability
- Spacious Crew Cab design comfortably seats 5 passengers
- Advanced safety features including Teen Driver technology
- Wi-Fi Hotspot capable for on-the-go connectivity
- Electronic Locking differential with 3.55 Axle Ratio for improved traction
- Summit White exterior paired with sleek Jet Black interior

Ready to experience the Silverado difference? Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC today to schedule a test drive. Our team is standing by to answer any questions and guide you through our hassle-free purchasing process. Don't miss this opportunity to own a barely-broken-in powerhouse contact us now!
Dealer permit #4240

Mechanical

Brake Assist
Electronic Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive

Safety

Hill Descent Control
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Interior

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Front fog lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Additional Features

ABS and Driveline Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on your teen's driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-XXXX

204-837-5811

$60,017

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500