$60,017+ tax & licensing
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
RST Z71 Package | 5.3L V8
Location
Birchwood Chevrolet
3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1
204-837-5811
$60,017
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 22,501 KM
Vehicle Description
Z71 Off Road Package | HD Rear Vision Camera | Heated Seats | Heated Steering Wheel |
Experience raw power and versatility with this lightly used 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST. With only 22,501 km on the odometer, this truck is just getting started on its journey.
- Powerful 5.3L V8 engine for impressive towing capacity
- 4-Wheel Drive system for enhanced off-road capability
- Spacious Crew Cab design comfortably seats 5 passengers
- Advanced safety features including Teen Driver technology
- Wi-Fi Hotspot capable for on-the-go connectivity
- Electronic Locking differential with 3.55 Axle Ratio for improved traction
- Summit White exterior paired with sleek Jet Black interior
Ready to experience the Silverado difference? Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC today to schedule a test drive. Our team is standing by to answer any questions and guide you through our hassle-free purchasing process. Don't miss this opportunity to own a barely-broken-in powerhouse contact us now!
Dealer permit #4240
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
+ taxes & licensing
